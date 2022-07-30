Caley Thistle and Queen’s Park share spoils after lively opening day encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle and Queen’s Park share spoils after lively opening day encounter

By Paul Chalk
July 30, 2022, 4:53 pm
Caley Jags forward Billy Mckay scores the equaliser late in the first half.
Caley Jags forward Billy Mckay scores the equaliser late in the first half.

Caley Thistle kicked off the new Championship season with an entertaining 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Queen’s Park.

The now professional club, managed by Owen Coyle, came up via the promotion play-offs from League 1 last term and are keen to find their feet quickly.

They were up against ICT, last season’s third-best side in the Championship, who reached the Premiership play-offs in May.

A Jake Davidson goal, aided by a Mark Ridgers error, put the visitors in front early on, but Billy Mckay crashed home a leveller late in the first half.

Both teams certainly set out for a clincher, but at least walked away with a point apiece.

Inverness won their Premier Sports Cup, taking them into the last 16 for the first time in six years and an August 31 tie at Premiership Motherwell.

Last week, they drew 1-1 with League 1 champions and fellow Championship new entrants Cove Rangers, but won on penalties to score a bonus-points victory.

Home head coach Billy Dodds made three changes from a week ago, with strikers Mckay and Austin Samuels and Steven Boyd all handed starting jerseys.

Caley Jags midfielder Scott Allardice (left) and Queen’s Park’s Jack Thomson in action.

Suspension ruled defender Robbie Deas out, meaning a reshuffle at the back, with Zak Delaney and Wallace Duffy filling the central defensive berths.

Queen’s Park bowed out of the League Cup after losing on penalties at Hamilton Accies last week.

The Glasgow team travelled north without 19-year-old right-back Max Gillies, who joined Peterhead in League 1 last night until January.

There were three changes for the visitors, with skipper Lee Kilday, midfielder Jack Thomson and on-loan Ranger Josh McPake coming into the starting 11.

The last meeting between these sides was almost 12 years to the day, when ICT ran out 3-0 victors in a League Cup clash thanks to goals from Lee Cox, Eric Odhiambo and Ross Tokely.

Much has changed since then, with the Caley Jags winning the Scottish Cup, qualifying for a European tie and dropping down a level.

Back-to-back promotions have taken the famous Glasgow club up the ladder once more, with Lesser Hampden being prepared for them later in the season while the play at Stenhousemuir.

Early ‘soft’ goal put Queens in control

It took a mere 40 seconds for Queens’s to show their intent, with Simon Murray’s early drive pushed away by goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

The response was swift from the hosts and Boyd fired two shots over the crossbar after lively, sweeping moves.

It was Queen’s who got their noses in front on 13 minutes and Ridgers won’t want to watch it back.

Davidson, who scored last week, collected possession inside the ICT half, drove forward and his shot slipped below his body and rolled into the net.

Jake Davidson’s shot beats ICT keeper Mark Ridgers for the opening goal.

Murray almost doubled the scoreline when he was picked out by Davidson, but his effort from the edge of the box had too much height to trouble Ridgers.

On-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay was keen to impress and his run and shot from the left swept just before Calum Ferrie’s far post.

There was a scare for ICT when a low McPake cross flew into the box and Delaney’s clearance sliced over his own crossbar.

Ridgers kept the score at 1-0 on 35 minutes when he raced out to deny McPake, who got on the end of a fine long pass from Dom Thomas.

On the stroke of half-time, ICT drew level thanks to a lethal finish from Mckay, with the striker lashing home a low drive beyond Ferrie, stemming from a Boyd cut-back.

Billy Mckay aiming for more goals

Early in the second half, Boyd was again in the thick of the play, setting up Mckay again, whose low effort was saved well by Ferrie.

Ferrie superbly palmed away another searing Mckay drive, this time when he connected with a MacGregor assist. ICT were showing control and confidence at this point.

Inverness forward Steven Boyd (left) chases down Queen’s Park Liam Brown.

Queen’s were keen to remind folk they were still in this and a surging burst from McPake saw him go all the way before his shot was stopped by Ridgers and any follow-up chances were prevented by Duffy.

A stinging long-ranger from substitute Aaron Doran, pushed away by Ferrie was as close as it came to there being a winner.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 7, MacGregor 6, Daniel MacKay 7 (Doran 75),  Allardice 6, Delaney 6 (Devine 72), Samuels 6 (Shaw 62), Boyd 6 (Oakley 62). Subs not used – Cammy MacKay (GK), Hyde, Nicolson.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-2-3-1) – Ferrie 6, Robson 6, Kilday 6 (Naismith 77), Fox 6, Brown 6, Thomson 6 (Jarrett 46), McPake 7 (Longridge 86), Thomas, Davidson 7 (Bannon 73), Savoury 6, Murray 7 (Williamson 77). Subs not used – Heraghty (GK), Moore, Bruce, Nicol.

Referee – Grant Irvine.

Attendance – 1993.

Man of the match – Billy Mckay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]