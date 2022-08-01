Coach Barry Wilson urges Caley Thistle to raise game for league trip to Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Coach Barry Wilson urges Caley Thistle to raise game for league trip to Arbroath

By Paul Chalk
August 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Barry Wilson, left, with head coach Billy Dodds and head of physical performance Ross Hughes.
Barry Wilson, left, with head coach Billy Dodds and head of physical performance Ross Hughes.

First-team coach Barry Wilson insists Caley Thistle must up their game to put their first victory on the Championship board this weekend.

A 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Queen’s Park on Saturday seemed a fair outcome, with Owen Coyle’s lively team asking questions of the hosts.

A fine equaliser from Billy Mckay pulled him level with Wilson as the second-highest all-time ICT scorer on 83 goals, which is 18 away from top striker Dennis Wyness.

Former winger Wilson, who assists head coach Billy Dodds alongside number two Scott Kellacher, admits they have to improve in Saturday’s trip to last season’s runners-up Arbroath.

He said: “We were disappointed with the result. In the first half, we were sloppy and Queen’s Park had a chance right away when Mark Ridgers had to make a good save after a minute.

“We then had chances, as they did. We were fortunate to go in at 1-1 at half-time, because we were slack defensively.

“The second half was more like us. We controlled it better without really creating great chances.

“The most disappointing thing was our decision-making wasn’t as good as usual. That final ball was not quite there.

“We always work throughout the week on our final balls, but we will need to sharpen that up. The players just need to see where the right pass is.

“On Saturday, we go to Arbroath, which will be another tough one.

“Over six games against them last season, we only conceded one goal, so we were organised against them.

“We just need to be that bit sharper in the final third.”

ICT, who finished third last term, defeated Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties in the promotion play-off semi-final in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Gayfield, before losing the final against St Johnstone in May.

Wilson thrilled by Mckay’s leveller

Wilson thought Mckay was all set to take second spot in the all-time Inverness scoring charts all by himself when he was denied by Spiders’ keeper Callum Ferrie in the second half.

However, he’d love nothing more than to see the number nine hit the net in a Caley Thistle win at Arbroath this weekend.

Billy Mckay scored 15 times for ICT last season and already has two in League Cup and Championship games.

He said: “I thought Billy was excellent on Saturday and I would have loved him to have beaten my tally as he had two or three other chances in the game.

“Billy’s attitude and hold-up play was superb. He looked lively and he hit the target when things fell to him, so hopefully he can beat my record this week.

Promoted pair add quality to league

Caley Thistle needed penalties to get a bonus point win against Cove Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup the week before they were held by the Spiders.

Jim McIntyre’s Cove, who came up as League One champions under Paul Hartley, got off and running with a fine 2-0 home victory against Raith Rovers at the weekend.

Wilson believes both promoted sides will be tough opponents for the rest this season.

Cove’s Mitch Megginson scored both goals in their 2-0 opening day win against Raith Rovers.

He added: “Queen’s Park and Cove Rangers will definitely strengthen the league.

“They will both pick up plenty of points and Cove beat Raith at the weekend, too.

“It’s going to be another tough grind this season. We know it will be tough. We need to up it a level from where we were last week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]