Coach Barry Wilson urges Caley Thistle to raise game for league trip to Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First-team coach Barry Wilson insists Caley Thistle must up their game to put their first victory on the Championship board this weekend.

A 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Queen’s Park on Saturday seemed a fair outcome, with Owen Coyle’s lively team asking questions of the hosts.

A fine equaliser from Billy Mckay pulled him level with Wilson as the second-highest all-time ICT scorer on 83 goals, which is 18 away from top striker Dennis Wyness.

Former winger Wilson, who assists head coach Billy Dodds alongside number two Scott Kellacher, admits they have to improve in Saturday’s trip to last season’s runners-up Arbroath.

He said: “We were disappointed with the result. In the first half, we were sloppy and Queen’s Park had a chance right away when Mark Ridgers had to make a good save after a minute.

“We then had chances, as they did. We were fortunate to go in at 1-1 at half-time, because we were slack defensively.

“The second half was more like us. We controlled it better without really creating great chances.

⚽ The goals from yesterday's draw with Queen's Park pic.twitter.com/t9pNZ3Z0Xp — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 31, 2022

“The most disappointing thing was our decision-making wasn’t as good as usual. That final ball was not quite there.

“We always work throughout the week on our final balls, but we will need to sharpen that up. The players just need to see where the right pass is.

“On Saturday, we go to Arbroath, which will be another tough one.

“Over six games against them last season, we only conceded one goal, so we were organised against them.

“We just need to be that bit sharper in the final third.”

ICT, who finished third last term, defeated Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties in the promotion play-off semi-final in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Gayfield, before losing the final against St Johnstone in May.

Wilson thrilled by Mckay’s leveller

Wilson thought Mckay was all set to take second spot in the all-time Inverness scoring charts all by himself when he was denied by Spiders’ keeper Callum Ferrie in the second half.

However, he’d love nothing more than to see the number nine hit the net in a Caley Thistle win at Arbroath this weekend.

He said: “I thought Billy was excellent on Saturday and I would have loved him to have beaten my tally as he had two or three other chances in the game.

“Billy’s attitude and hold-up play was superb. He looked lively and he hit the target when things fell to him, so hopefully he can beat my record this week.

Promoted pair add quality to league

Caley Thistle needed penalties to get a bonus point win against Cove Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup the week before they were held by the Spiders.

Jim McIntyre’s Cove, who came up as League One champions under Paul Hartley, got off and running with a fine 2-0 home victory against Raith Rovers at the weekend.

Wilson believes both promoted sides will be tough opponents for the rest this season.

He added: “Queen’s Park and Cove Rangers will definitely strengthen the league.

“They will both pick up plenty of points and Cove beat Raith at the weekend, too.

“It’s going to be another tough grind this season. We know it will be tough. We need to up it a level from where we were last week.”