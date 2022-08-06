Wind was the winner in 0-0 draw at Arbroath, says Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds admits he was simply happy the game was over after taking a point from a 0-0 Championship draw at Arbroath.

The match was low on clear-cut opportunities and it leaves ICT with two points from their first two fixtures.

They drew 1-1 with newcomers Queen’s Park last week and they host League 1 champions Cove Rangers next weekend.

After the opening two rounds of matches, ICT – last season’s beaten play-off finalists – are sixth in the division, only ahead of Arbroath on goal difference.

Dodds explained the much-discussed Gayfield wind made it as tough as ever for the players to find a way through.

FULL TIME: Arbroath 0-0 ICTFC pic.twitter.com/LD9eecBluP — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 6, 2022

He said: “I’m glad the fixture is over, it’s a game which if the wind blows then it’s a nightmare for players, press, fans and staff.

“First 15-20 minutes we were the better team, but I thought Arbroath played their way into the first half without creating chances.

“I think we should be taking the game to them in order to try and get a goal and defend against the wind

“We would then know afterwards that Arbroath would have a go, there’s been plenty of times where we’ve come here and got the goal.

“I think a draw was a fair result. We had a wee go in the first half and they had a go in the second half, but it was a game with little chances.”

Campbell praises ICT defending

Home manager Dick Campbell, meanwhile, praised ICT for digging deep to earn their point.

He said: “I’m sure everyone who watched the game would see we gave our lot and sometimes it goes for you.

“Nobody would have denied us the right to win the game, but in fairness to Billy’s team, they defended very well. Then the three of us got booked, me Billy and big Rab (Douglas). We’ll have a pint about that. I don’t understand it.”