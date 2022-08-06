Shut-out record bid is goal for Caley Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers – with title chance included

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shut-out record bid is goal for Caley Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers – with title chance included

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Jags keeper Mark Ridgers.
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers hopes to beat a club record set by coach Ryan Esson this season – because it means Caley Thistle should be in the Championship title mix.

Scottish Cup winner Esson holds the equal-best run of clean sheets achieved in a single campaign.

Esson’s super surge of 22 clean sheets, including 18 in the league, helped ICT win promotion back to the Premiership in 2009/10.

That tally was matched by Dean Brill in 2013/14, and Esson this week urged Ridgers to target that high bar, having reached the 200-appearance-mark in Saturday’s 1-1 league opener against Queen’s Park.

Just a few months ago, Ridgers overtook Mark Brown for having the most shut-outs at the club when he reached 67 blanks and he’s now on 71.

Esson and Mackay so vital – Ridgers

Ridgers, who joined his home-city club in 2017, explained Esson, who is also a first team and under-18s coach, plays a key role in his success between the posts.

He said: “You don’t really think about records until you get closer to them.

“The clean sheet record for the club, any goalkeeper would be proud of that – and 200 appearances as well.

“Ryan’s clean sheet record, if I do break that, will mean we as a team have a good chance of being up near the top of the table.

“Working with Ryan, since I came to the club, has been brilliant. He understands me and I think that’s really important.

Scottish Cup-winning goalkeeper Ryan Esson after the 2015 Hampden triumph against Falkirk.

“I’m 31, coming on 32 now. There’s not really a lot in my game you can change.

“It’s about working with what I have and Ryan is excellent at doing that.

“Everything I do, every clean sheet, the first person I go and see is him. I shake his hand, because it comes from working with him and (fellow goalkeeper) Cammy Mackay as well.

“What brings the best out of me is having a stable environment around me with good people like them.”

Boss Dodds sends out belief message

Caley Thistle head to Arbroath on Saturday, looking for a win against last year’s runners-up, who they beat in the promotion play-off semis in May before losing to St Johnstone.

Having fallen at the final hurdle last time, Inverness are focused on trying to win the title and go up without any play-off drama.

Ridgers revealed head coach Billy Dodds has ensured the squad goes into this campaign believing they can become the league winners.

He said: “The biggest thing, based on last year, is belief really.

“The manager is brilliant at that. He is so positive and gets all the lads going.

“It is about belief in the ability we have because we’ve got a good team, no question.

“It is about trying to show it every week.

“At key points in games, whether ahead or chasing the game, it is about managing the game and not over-committing to give the opposition the chance to score.

“We have enough quality to win games and, looking at the league, there’s nobody we fear, so we have to take that belief with us into each test we face.

“We can’t look too far forward. It literally has to be game by game.

“The new boys will soon realise that as well.”

Wind will test ICT – even in August!

And Ridgers, whose former clubs include Hearts, St Mirren and Orlando B, joked that a trip to Arbroath’s Gayfield – even in August – brings its own challenges beside the North Sea.

However, the sole focus won’t be on the wind, but coming back up the road with a win before hosting Cove Rangers next weekend.

He added: “It doesn’t matter when we play them, it’s bad.

“Even when it is a home game, they seem to bring the weather with them. I always joke with their boys on the field about that.

“Listen, it is what it is – the same for both teams.

Caley Thistle pair Mark Ridgers and David Carson
Mark Ridgers, left, and David Carson celebrate Caley Thistle’s stunning penalty shoot-out win at Arbroath in May.

“We just have to go out there and do what we did last time, make ourselves hard to beat and if we nick a goal, win 1-0, I’ll be happy.

“Ultimately, the three points on the board is what we need to kick-start the season after the opening day draw.”

