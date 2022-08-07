Seven clean sheets against Arbroath for Caley Thistle as point made at Gayfield is welcome

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle kept Arbroath at bay once more – but could not find a way to win in Saturday’s goalless clash at Gayfield.

Incredibly, Dick Campbell’s feisty runners-up last season have now scored just once in eight fixtures against Inverness and that was with the aid of a wind-assisted free-kick to post a 1-0 win in the Highlands last October.

Inverness were the only Championship side to beat Arbroath in Angus last term, winning 1-0 on the first day of the campaign to get the ball rolling all the way to their play-off final defeat at St Johnstone in May.

They, of course, beat the Red Lichties in an unforgettable play-off semi-final a few months ago, when somehow with nine men they triumphed on penalties.

The wind prevails more than visiting teams do, with the conditions mentioned at full-time by ICT head coach Billy Dodds.

Result might matter later in season

In fact, Dodds had little more to say on a 90 minutes where there were not many clear opportunities.

Summing up afterwards, Dodds said: “It could be a valuable point come the end of the season and I’m sure Arbroath will be saying the exact same thing.”

The result puts both these rivals second points on the board. Inverness began with a 1-1 draw against impressive promoted play-off kings, Queen’s Park.

Arbroath dug out a 0-0 draw at Ayr United on day one, so it’s two points from two fixtures ahead of ICT hosting Cove Rangers this Saturday.

Campbell’s part-timers, who captured widespread coverage for taking the title wire to within one win behind champions Kilmarnock, make the short trip to Dundee on Friday as they seek their first victory.

These keen second-tier rivals have also made it through to the second round of the Premier Sports Cup, so it’s a decent start to the campaign for both.

Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers was certainly the busier of the two number ones, having to pull off several stops, especially in the second half, to take his club-record shut-out tally to 72.

He dealt with a couple of stinging shots from Nicky Low and, in the first half, had to be alert to keep hold of a strong effort from Bobby Linn.

The key talking point amid the home fans came when Ridgers challenged substitute Kieran Shanks in the box after initially saving his left-foot shot.

The angry Arbroath supporters felt it was an illegal interception by Ridgers, but referee Colin Steven ignored those pleas.

The hosts were the better team in the second half and stout defending worked a treat for Inverness.

Strong start at Gayfield by Caley Jags

However, in the first half, Caley Thistle were the team more on the front foot.

They started with a spring in their step and George Oakley, who replaced Austin Samuels in the line-up, lobbed Gaston, but Colin Hamilton was on hand to clear it off the line.

On-loan Hibernian winger Daniel Mackay was lively too and he cut inside the box and saw his effort taken well by goalkeeper Derek Gaston.

Wide man Nathan Shaw then demonstrated another terrific piece of play when, from defence, he darted upfield and a neat exchange of passes ended with captain-for-the-day Billy Mckay shooting just off target.

Former Wolves forward Samuels made a difference when he came on in the second half was denied a goal by the offside flag in the visitors’ main moment after the break.

Point earned – now focus on Cove

Dodds summed up the overall feeling at the end of play, with it really being a case of no damage done, let’s move on.

He said: “I’m glad the fixture is over, it’s a game which if the wind blows then it’s a nightmare for players, press, fans and staff.”

Both sets of players were frustrated at certain points, with Daniel Fosu booked for the hosts for simulation and ICT’s David Carson and George Oakley booked apparently for challenges.

Tension boiled over to the sidelines, with home manager Dick Campbell and his coach Rab Douglas booked as well as Dodds, all apparently for disputing decisions made by the referee.

Dodds described what he faced when he had his say on the sidelines.

He said: “”It’s not like me and I’ve had a word with the referee. I called the ref his name and pointed to what had happened and before I knew it I had a yellow card.”

ARBROATH (4-4-1-1) – Gaston 6, Gold, 6 Hamilton 6, Little 6, Hancock 7, Low 6, Donnelly 6 (Craigen 68), Stewart 6 (Shanks 76), McKenna 6 (Hilson 68), Fosu 6, Linn 6 (Corfe 68). Subs not used: Gill (GK), Jacobs, Paterson.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2) – Ridgers 7, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Doran 76), MacGregor 6, Oakley 6 (Samuels 56), Daniel MacKay 6 (Boyd 67), Allardice 6, Shaw 7. Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), Hyde, Delaney, Nicolson.

Referee – Colin Steven.

Attendance – 1861.

Man of the match – Nathan Shaw.