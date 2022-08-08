Scott Allardice sure Caley Thistle will find killer touch to soar up Championship table

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Scott Allardice backs Caley Thistle to turn draws into wins in a bid to shoot up the Championship table.

No side in the division won their opening two games, with Partick Thistle, Ayr United and Morton leading the way on four points.

Inverness were left frustrated, yet also fairly satisfied, by earning a 0-0 draw in a hard-fought encounter against last season’s runners-up Arbroath on Saturday.

That result takes Billy Dodds’ men on to two points following their opening day 1-1 draw against newcomers Queen’s Park.

The punishing 4-0 promotion play-off final loss at St Johnstone in May was the only match in 2021/22 ICT lost by more than one goal.

And creative middle man Allardice reckons there’s enough quality in their squad to add victories to the mix sooner rather than later.

He said: “Teams never beat us by many goals, bar the play-off final at St Johnstone.

“Whenever we lose, it will be a goal here or there. We don’t lose many games and we just need to turn these draws into wins and that will put us right up there.

“I know it’s two draws in the league, but including the League Cup, we’ve not been beaten this season.

“The foundations are there. We are hard to beat. I don’t think we done enough good stuff on Saturday, but we’re capable of it. Saturday wasn’t the day for it.”

Hosts know how to play best in wind

Dodds pointed to the influence of the strong wind at Gayfield after the weekend’s blank show.

And former Dundee United, Bohemians and Waterford player Allardice credited their hosts for using that local knowledge to their best advantage.

The 24-year-old said: “The windy conditions are terrible. You don’t know whether to go short or go long.

“Arbroath, to be fair, have years of experience of playing here. They know exactly where to use it and put the ball, so we were up against it.

“Arbroath were probably the better team in the second half, but the wind certainly picked up in the second half.

“They are probably the best team in Scotland in terms of playing with the wind – they know how to use it, so it was a good point for us.”

Arbroath set for another big season

Caley Thistle were unbeaten in three visits to Gayfield last season and were the only team in the division to win there.

They have also kept Dick Campbell’s team out in seven of their last eight meetings.

Allardice takes heart from the fact they have come away from Angus sitting just two points off top spot.

He said: “A lot of teams will go to Gayfield this season and lose.

🗣️ Head Coach Billy Dodds gives his thoughts following our 0-0 draw with Arbroath this afternoon Full Interview 👉 https://t.co/grtRKaiqUA pic.twitter.com/OPpKMoE69G — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 6, 2022

“Of course, we wanted to win and, in the first half, we should have done more with the wind. We never created enough, but a point is not bad.

“You need to give Arbroath credit and I think they will have another good season. It’s a point gained in our eyes.”

Summer signings finding their feet

With six summer signings bedding in quickly, Allardice believes they’re getting used to the attractive style being asked of the team.

He added: “The new boys know how the gaffer wants to play. The positive for us is we’ve kept the core of the squad.

“The building blocks are there. If we are harsh on ourselves right now, it shows we’re moving in the right direction.”

Caley Thistle are back at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday when they host Cove Rangers in the league.

The rivals met just a few weeks ago when it ended 1-1 in the Premier Sports Cup group tie before Allardice slammed home the clinching spot-kick to book a second-round tie at Motherwell on August 31.