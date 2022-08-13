Robbie Deas ‘itching’ to get back on pitch for Caley Thistle and thinks he can forge strong centre-half duo with Danny Devine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Deas ‘itching’ to get back on pitch for Caley Thistle and thinks he can forge strong centre-half duo with Danny Devine

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 13, 2022, 1:56 pm
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas.
Robbie Deas hopes to get his Championship season started on Saturday – and the Caley Thistle defender wants to make an instant impact.

The 22-year-old was suspended for ICT’s opening two league games, which ended in draws against Queen’s Park and Arbroath.

The stopper did play in the Premier Sports Cup, helping the Highlanders win their group and line up an away tie on August 31 against Premiership Motherwell.

Last term, he was used mostly at left-back, with former Rangers and Kilmarnock star Kirk Broadfoot playing alongside Danny Devine in the heart of the defence.

However, Billy Dodds’ cup line-ups suggest Deas will take Broadfoot’s place this season and, with Devine now back from injury, they are the likely paring in the middle as Cove Rangers come calling this weekend.

Switch to centre-half suits Deas

Deas is looking forward to the chance of partnering 29-year-old Northern Irishman Devine, although with the likes of Zak Delaney and Wallace Duffy, if fit, snapping at their heels, there’s healthy competition at the back.

Deas said: “I’ve not played alongside Danny this season, but I’m looking forward to it.

“Last season, I played left-back and Danny was the left side of centre-half, so we have a good relationship.

“We’re lucky in that we have got many options and there is good depth within the squad and team.

“Danny is a fantastic player, a leader on the park.

Danny Devine slides in on Kilmarnock’s Fraser Murray last season.

“But whoever plays in that position, we’re confident and we have the relationship with one another.

“I’ve really enjoying playing centre-half this season, where I’ve been in the League Cup, and I feel I’m now ready for the league campaign.

“It’s an exciting time at the club. We’ve got ambitions this season to go up and we have a strong core of players.”

Communication is strength for Deas

Deas not only brings solidity to the back-line, he makes himself heard by demanding high standards all round.

He feels it’s important to be vocal in his position, but insists he’s not the only one to keep everyone going on the pitch.

He said: “Communication is one of my strengths. I like being vocal, but I’ve still got things to learn.

“As a defender, it is key to be vocal. I have standards which I set of myself and one of those standards is to try and be a leader.

“We’ve got plenty of leaders on the park, which is good.”

Defender ‘helpless’ on the sidelines

Being a spectator isn’t for Deas and he cannot wait to get the chance to pull on the boots now the ban is over.

He added: “I’ve not enjoyed watching the games from the stand. You feel helpless.

“The boys done well on Saturday as Arbroath (0-0) is a horrible place to go. The conditions weren’t great, so to get a point is not a bad result, considering how the wind changed in the second half.

“I’ve been itching to get on the pitch and I’m looking forward to it.”

Cove striker Mitch Megginson scored in the 1-1 draw at Inverness last month.

Megginson is real danger to ICT

It’s just a few weeks since Inverness and Saturday’s visitors Cove Rangers drew 1-1 in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Deas played in that tie, which ICT won on penalties to progress to round two for the first time in six attempts.

Cove have three points on the board after beating Raith Rovers 2-0 on the opening day of their first season in the Championship.

Jim McIntyre’s visitors will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss at Morton and Deas insists they’re packed full of quality and will be treated with respect.

He said: “We played Cove last season and lost 3-1, so we knew how strong they were.

“Mitch Megginson, up top, is a very good player. He’s scored lots of goals in the lower leagues, so Cove are certainly no mugs just because they’re part-time and have just been promoted.

“They’re a really good team and they have very good senior pros in their team. We just need to stick to our game plan and deal with it.

“The most important thing is getting three points and looking up the table.”

