Caley Thistle fan view: Injury list is the only concern after excellent display

If you are looking for political news and views you are in the wrong section of the P&J.

Yet politics visited the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday in the familiar form of Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives. Not many people could have told you who the referee was, but the whole crowd recognised the stand side linesman.

To be fair, he did his job well enough but all afternoon he was subject to boos and wise cracks – some of them very funny but quite unrepeatable.

You would think as a party leader, MP and MSP he has quite enough on his plate without spending a Saturday afternoon getting dog’s abuse in Inverness. Whatever you might think of him, he is clearly extremely thick skinned.

On the pitch Caley Thistle picked up their first Championship win of the season. I thought in the first half they were excellent.

They looked good from the start, getting the ball forward quickly and creating chances. A two goal lead at half time didn’t flatter them at all.

That all changed after the break when they very quickly conceded a soft goal. All of a sudden Cove had hope and Inverness a few doubts.

For the next half hour the game could have gone either way before substitutions seemed to swing the game back Inverness’s way and another goal from Austin Samuels and one from Nathan Shaw secured the points.

One worry on Saturday was the number of ICT players not available. Walsh and Sutherland have been out since the play-offs but Welsh, Carson. Ram, Devine and Duffy were all unavailable and it’s only mid August. Hopefully, that situation gets better and not worse in the near future.