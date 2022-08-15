Caley Thistle fan view: Injury list is the only concern after excellent display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle fan view: Injury list is the only concern after excellent display

By David Sutherland
August 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 15, 2022, 7:09 am
Austin Samuels wheels away after scoring his first goal for Caley Thistle
If you are looking for political news and views you are in the wrong section of the P&J.

Yet politics visited the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday in the familiar form of Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives.  Not many people could have told you who the referee was, but the whole crowd recognised the stand side linesman.

To be fair, he did his job well enough but all afternoon he was subject to boos and wise cracks  – some of them very funny but quite unrepeatable.

You would think as a party leader, MP and MSP he has quite enough on his plate without spending a Saturday afternoon getting dog’s abuse in Inverness.  Whatever you might think of him, he is clearly extremely thick skinned.

On the pitch Caley Thistle picked up their first Championship win of the season.  I thought in the first half they were excellent.

Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
They looked good from the start, getting the ball forward quickly and creating chances.  A two goal lead at half time didn’t flatter them at all.

That all changed after the break when they very quickly conceded a soft goal. All of a sudden Cove had hope and Inverness a few doubts.

For the next half hour the game could have gone either way before substitutions seemed to swing the game back Inverness’s way and another goal from Austin Samuels and one from Nathan Shaw secured the points.

One worry on Saturday was the number of ICT players not available.  Walsh and Sutherland have been out since the play-offs but Welsh, Carson. Ram, Devine and Duffy were all unavailable and it’s only mid August.  Hopefully, that situation gets better and not worse in the near future.

