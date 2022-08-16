Courageous Caley Thistle determined to kick forward, says head coach Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Courageous Caley Thistle determined to kick forward, says head coach Billy Dodds

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
ICT head coach Billy Dodds.
ICT head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds believes fortune favoured the brave as  his team kick-started their Championship season.

A sweeping 4-1 home victory over Cove Rangers on Saturday means Inverness will go into this weekend top of the table – should they leave Partick Thistle with full points on Friday.

The Highlanders, who have a Premier Sports Cup second round tie at Motherwell to come on August 31, are unbeaten so far.

A 1-1 opening day league draw against Queen’s Park was followed by a 0-0 battle in the wind at Arbroath one week later.

Dodds urged his team to show courage against Cove and they got their rewards with a brace from Austin Samuels and goals from Aaron Doran and Nathan Shaw.

The ICT manager said: “All we worked on last week was getting bodies in the box. I looked at it at half-time and I saw the bodies we were getting in there.

“Aaron got his goal from starting the move, carrying on his run, and getting a touch on it.

“If you push yourself to get into the box, which is hard work, you can get your rewards – that was my message to the players and I loved the way they carried it out.”

ICT kept cool when Cove hit the net

Injuries kept out defenders Danny Devine, Wallace Duffy, Max Ram and David Carson, as well as skipper Sean Welsh and long-termers Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh.

However, those remaining got the job done and Dodds was delighted they didn’t panic when Cove halved the deficit through a Robbie Leitch reply.

He said: “I had a young team out there and you wonder how they’re going to handle this (situation) mentally. Sometimes you have to have that focus and determination.

“When we lost the goal, I just asked them to dig in for 15 minutes, get into their positions, and spring from there.

“Once we got through the 10-15 minutes where Cove were getting a bit of the ball, we started getting into pockets again and we showed we were still a dangerous team.

“We got the goals at good times; we enjoyed the game and merited the win.”

High-intensity delights boss Dodds

Playing on the front foot also thrilled the fans, and Dodds reckons strong form is an extension of their run to the Premiership play-off final in May.

He added: “The real Caley Thistle is the way we ended last season.

“We played good football, we scored goals and had lots of momentum. That’s the way I want it, that’s the way I try to coach my players.

“We want to play with intensity, pace, technical ability and try to score goals.

“We’ve got that in our team and we’ve shown that.”

