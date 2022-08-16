Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle defender Lewis Nicolson has joined Elgin City on loan.

The Inverness left back will join the Black and Whites until January.

The 18 year-old, who captained the Caley Jags under-18 side which reached the semi-final of the Scottish Youth Cup last season, signed a two-year extension to keep him at Caledonian Stadium until the summer of 2025 last month.

Nicolson, a product of the Inverness youth academy, has been with the club since the age of nine and made his first team debut against Kilmarnock in January and has previously been on loan at Highland League club Clachnacuddin.

Nicolson has been added to Gavin Price’s squad for tomorrow’s North of Scotland Cup quarter-final at Rothes.