Ex-Caley Thistle star Josh Meekings confident Inverness can rediscover spark which saw them dispatch Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Ex-Caley Thistle star Josh Meekings confident Inverness can rediscover spark which saw them dispatch Cove Rangers

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ex-ICT defender Josh Meekings reckons head coach Billy Dodds will have his troops ready for Morton this weekend.
Ex-ICT defender Josh Meekings reckons head coach Billy Dodds will have his troops ready for Morton this weekend.

Scottish Cup-winning star Josh Meekings believes Caley Thistle need only to remind themselves of how they swept past Cove Rangers to start climbing the Championship table again.

A sparkling showing against league newcomers Cove in a 4-1 home victory was followed on Friday by a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Partick Thistle – their first loss of the season.

It was a result and performance few could have seen coming, despite Partick being expected promotion rivals, with the Glasgow Jags losing to ICT in last year’s play-off quarter-finals.

The rollercoaster nature of football brought Billy Dodds’ side spinning back down to earth, with vital players such as captain Sean Welsh and defender Danny Devine sidelined by injuries.

However, a superb start to the campaign – including making it into round two of the Premier Sports Cup – underlines the quality within the squad at the Caledonian Stadium.

Josh Meekings when he played for ICT in the Premiership.

This Saturday, Dougie Imrie’s Morton are the visitors and Meekings is sure the Caley Jags will leave no stone unturned in their bid to get back on the winning trail.

He said: “I’ve no doubt they will be working tirelessly this week on and off the pitch to get a positive result on Saturday.

“When you concede goals in the manner they did on Friday, you leave yourself with a real uphill task.

“They will be determined to make Inverness a fortress this season. That was how we saw it when I played there, and I’m sure they’ll have the same mindset.

“You want to be taking three points in every home game if you want to win the league and I’m sure they will be after a winning run.

Partick Thistle goalkeeper David Mitchell saves a shot from Inverness striker Billy McKay.

“Games such as the one against Cove showed everyone the quality Caley Thistle have, such as Billy Mckay and Aaron Doran, who have been there and done it in the Premiership.

“George Oakley came in and scored against Partick Thistle and I’m sure once they have a settled side again they will get some continuity and start picking up results.”

Too early to worry about league form

Inverness have taken five points from their first four league fixtures, the same as Morton.

This means they are three points behind early pace-setters Ayr United and three points better off than surprise basement side, Arbroath – last year’s runners-up.

Meekings, who now plays for Highland League perfects starters Brora Rangers, is sure ICT will be joining the front-runners sooner rather than later.

He said: “As long as the Partick match and result was a one-off, there’s nothing to worry about. They (Inverness) are sixth in the table, but have only played four games.

“I believe there’s enough experience in that dressing room to get strong results. Playing the way they did against Cove will give them confidence going forward.”

Devine return will be massive for ICT

Experienced central defender Devine has missed the last two weeks through injury and is being monitored closely by Dodds and his staff ahead of a possible return this weekend.

Meekings is sure his former team-mate, who he won the Scottish Cup with in 2015, will play a key role in the club’s promotion bid this term.

He added: “You do really benefit from having a settled back four. It’s far easier than when you’re having to chop and change all the time.

Caley Thistle’s Danny Devine, right, in action against Arbroath’s Daniel Fosu in the recent 0-0 draw at Gayfield.

“Of course, you can’t help injuries and I know that only too well from having enough injuries throughout my career.

“Danny is an experienced player and is a big part of that dressing room. Inverness have a relatively young side, so to have someone like Danny is a great asset.”

Graham is real handful – Meekings

Friday’s sore score at Partick was only the second time since Dodds became the boss more than a year ago that ICT had lost by more than a goal.

The other game being the Premiership play-off final against St Johnstone, which they lost 4-0.

Meekings pointed to two-goal Partick star Brian Graham as a key reason why ICT lost and said the numbers still stack up well for the Highlanders.

Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham scores the first of his two goals in Friday’s 4-1 win over Inverness.

He said: “With those kind of stats, you have to remain confident.

“Partick Thistle were in the play-offs for a reason and have been in the Premiership before, so they’re tough opponents.

“Sometimes you just have to give the opposition credit. Brian Graham makes it really difficult in games. I’ve played against him and he’s aggressive and always wants to win.

“Hopefully, it was just a one-off and they’ll get the win again on Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Loan star Leighton Clarkson fires in a free-kick against St Johnstone.
Duncan Shearer: Leighton Clarkson can make the same impact at Aberdeen as Ryan Christie…
0
George Oakley headed a consolation goal for Caley Thistle at Partick Thistle on Friday.
Former Caley Thistle star Richard Hastings sure Highlanders will strike back after off-night against…
0
Inverness' Mark Ridgers looks dejected after Anton Dowds makes it 4-0.
Caley Thistle fan view: Expectations of a close contest proved sadly wrong
Partick Thistle goalkeeper David Mitchell saves a shot from Inverness striker Billy McKay.
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay seeks swift recovery for visit of Morton in Championship
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is sure his team will bounce back from their 4-1 loss at Partick Thistle.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds confident quality will show again after painful loss at…
0
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women looking to build momentum with trip to Hutchison Vale, says…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds watched on from the sidelines at Firhill.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds reflects on sore league loss at Partick Thistle
0
Partick Thistle's Brian Graham celebrates after making it 1-0.
Brian Graham doubles up as Caley Thistle lose first game of season in 4-1…
1
Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran eager to play telling role as Caley Thistle chase victory at Partick…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Younger players hitting the mark as Caley Thistle target top spot in Championship
0

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0