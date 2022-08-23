Ex-Caley Thistle star Josh Meekings confident Inverness can rediscover spark which saw them dispatch Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Cup-winning star Josh Meekings believes Caley Thistle need only to remind themselves of how they swept past Cove Rangers to start climbing the Championship table again.

A sparkling showing against league newcomers Cove in a 4-1 home victory was followed on Friday by a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Partick Thistle – their first loss of the season.

It was a result and performance few could have seen coming, despite Partick being expected promotion rivals, with the Glasgow Jags losing to ICT in last year’s play-off quarter-finals.

The rollercoaster nature of football brought Billy Dodds’ side spinning back down to earth, with vital players such as captain Sean Welsh and defender Danny Devine sidelined by injuries.

However, a superb start to the campaign – including making it into round two of the Premier Sports Cup – underlines the quality within the squad at the Caledonian Stadium.

This Saturday, Dougie Imrie’s Morton are the visitors and Meekings is sure the Caley Jags will leave no stone unturned in their bid to get back on the winning trail.

He said: “I’ve no doubt they will be working tirelessly this week on and off the pitch to get a positive result on Saturday.

“When you concede goals in the manner they did on Friday, you leave yourself with a real uphill task.

“They will be determined to make Inverness a fortress this season. That was how we saw it when I played there, and I’m sure they’ll have the same mindset.

“You want to be taking three points in every home game if you want to win the league and I’m sure they will be after a winning run.

“Games such as the one against Cove showed everyone the quality Caley Thistle have, such as Billy Mckay and Aaron Doran, who have been there and done it in the Premiership.

“George Oakley came in and scored against Partick Thistle and I’m sure once they have a settled side again they will get some continuity and start picking up results.”

Too early to worry about league form

Inverness have taken five points from their first four league fixtures, the same as Morton.

This means they are three points behind early pace-setters Ayr United and three points better off than surprise basement side, Arbroath – last year’s runners-up.

Meekings, who now plays for Highland League perfects starters Brora Rangers, is sure ICT will be joining the front-runners sooner rather than later.

He said: “As long as the Partick match and result was a one-off, there’s nothing to worry about. They (Inverness) are sixth in the table, but have only played four games.

“I believe there’s enough experience in that dressing room to get strong results. Playing the way they did against Cove will give them confidence going forward.”

Devine return will be massive for ICT

Experienced central defender Devine has missed the last two weeks through injury and is being monitored closely by Dodds and his staff ahead of a possible return this weekend.

Meekings is sure his former team-mate, who he won the Scottish Cup with in 2015, will play a key role in the club’s promotion bid this term.

He added: “You do really benefit from having a settled back four. It’s far easier than when you’re having to chop and change all the time.

“Of course, you can’t help injuries and I know that only too well from having enough injuries throughout my career.

“Danny is an experienced player and is a big part of that dressing room. Inverness have a relatively young side, so to have someone like Danny is a great asset.”

Graham is real handful – Meekings

Friday’s sore score at Partick was only the second time since Dodds became the boss more than a year ago that ICT had lost by more than a goal.

The other game being the Premiership play-off final against St Johnstone, which they lost 4-0.

Meekings pointed to two-goal Partick star Brian Graham as a key reason why ICT lost and said the numbers still stack up well for the Highlanders.

He said: “With those kind of stats, you have to remain confident.

“Partick Thistle were in the play-offs for a reason and have been in the Premiership before, so they’re tough opponents.

“Sometimes you just have to give the opposition credit. Brian Graham makes it really difficult in games. I’ve played against him and he’s aggressive and always wants to win.

“Hopefully, it was just a one-off and they’ll get the win again on Saturday.”