Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after loss to Morton

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds had no complaints about the penalty which earned Morton a 1-0 Championship win at the Caledonian Stadium.

The game was decided by a late spot-kick award which was given when the defender Wallace Duffy challenged Jack Baird, but the ball struck his hand.

Dodds suggested referee Nick Walsh was set to give the hosts a free-kick just before the spot-kick call, but overall he agreed the decision was the right one.

He said: “I can’t disagree with Nick Walsh giving the handball because their player headed it against his hand. He will say it was an unnatural position.

“But Nick Walsh was going to give us a free-kick and turned because he thought it was a push on Wallace Duffy.

“He turned one way then reversed and gone back and given the penalty. I don’t have a grievance with Nick as it hit Wallace’s hand.

“I don’t think the referee was at his best. But I think he is a good referee. If he is honest with himself, like some of my players today, he was not near the levels he is capable of performing at.”

‘Game had 0-0 written all over it’

Dodds felt his young side, still missing the influence of injured captain Sean Welsh, were destined to take one point from the match.

He added: “We didn’t create enough chances for the formation we played. We played with two wingers and two strikers and we were solid enough.

“Morton had a couple of wee chances in the first half, but not much…it had 0-0 written all over it but we have lost the game.

“We didn’t do enough to win the game because we didn’t work their keeper hard enough but I don’t think we deserved to lose either because we worked hard and dug in.”

Imrie thrilled to net maximum points

Morton manager Dougie Imrie felt his men did enough to merit taking their second successive win from Inverness.

He said: “On the reflection of the game, I felt we deserved it. Both halves we had the better chances.

“The save from Mark Ridgers to deny Jai Quitongo was outstanding toi keep his team in it.

“But I said at half-time, if we could keep pushing we’d get something, and we did, albeit from a penalty.”

Dodds men now travel to Premiership Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup second round on Wednesday before a trip to Raith Rovers next weekend in the league.