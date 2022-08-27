Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after loss to Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after loss to Morton

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 27, 2022, 5:51 pm Updated: August 27, 2022, 5:51 pm
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds had no complaints about the penalty which earned Morton a 1-0 Championship win at the Caledonian Stadium.

The game was decided by a late spot-kick award which was given when the defender Wallace Duffy challenged Jack Baird, but the ball struck his hand.

Dodds suggested referee Nick Walsh was set to give the hosts a free-kick just before the spot-kick call, but overall he agreed the decision was the right one.

Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds with referee Nick Walsh.

He said: “I can’t disagree with Nick Walsh giving the handball because their player headed it against his hand. He will say it was an unnatural position.

“But Nick Walsh was going to give us a free-kick and turned because he thought it was a push on Wallace Duffy.

“He turned one way then reversed and gone back and given the penalty. I don’t have a grievance with Nick as it hit Wallace’s hand.

“I don’t think the referee was at his best. But I think he is a good referee. If he is honest with himself, like some of my players today, he was not near the levels he is capable of performing at.”

‘Game had 0-0 written all over it’

Dodds felt his young side, still missing the influence of injured captain Sean Welsh, were destined to take one point from the match.

He added: “We didn’t create enough chances for the formation we played. We played with two wingers and two strikers and we were solid enough.

“Morton had a couple of wee chances in the first half, but not much…it had 0-0 written all over it but we have lost the game.

“We didn’t do enough to win the game because we didn’t work their keeper hard enough but I don’t think we deserved to lose either because we worked hard and dug in.”

Morton manager Dougie Imrie.

Imrie thrilled to net maximum points

Morton manager Dougie Imrie felt his men did enough to merit taking their second successive win from Inverness.

He said: “On the reflection of the game, I felt we deserved it. Both halves we had the better chances.

“The save from Mark Ridgers to deny Jai Quitongo was outstanding toi keep his team in it.

“But I said at half-time, if we could keep pushing we’d get something, and we did, albeit from a penalty.”

Dodds men now travel to Premiership Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup second round on Wednesday before a trip to Raith Rovers next weekend in the league.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Morton's Grant Gillespie converted the spot-kick to win the game.
Caley Thistle crash to late defeat as penalty seals Championship win for visitors Morton
0
ICT midfielder Roddy MacGregor, left, tussles with Arbroath's Dale Hilson.
Winning form matters more than personal goals to Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle ready to prove points against Morton in Championship clash
0
Caley Jags striker George Oakley is eyeing maximum points against Morton.
Forward George Oakley keen for Caley Thistle to strike back after 'shock to the…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Digging out a 1-0 win will suit Caley Thistle just fine, says head coach…
1
Caley Thistle's Daniel Mackay keeps the ball under pressure from Cove Rangers' defender Shay Logan.
Winger Daniel MacKay says Caley Thistle can show strength by bouncing back from Partick…
1
Ex-ICT defender Josh Meekings reckons head coach Billy Dodds will have his troops ready for Morton this weekend.
Ex-Caley Thistle star Josh Meekings confident Inverness can rediscover spark which saw them dispatch…
0
Loan star Leighton Clarkson fires in a free-kick against St Johnstone.
Duncan Shearer: Leighton Clarkson can make the same impact at Aberdeen as Ryan Christie…
0
George Oakley headed a consolation goal for Caley Thistle at Partick Thistle on Friday.
Former Caley Thistle star Richard Hastings sure Highlanders will strike back after off-night against…
0
Inverness' Mark Ridgers looks dejected after Anton Dowds makes it 4-0.
Caley Thistle fan view: Expectations of a close contest proved sadly wrong

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay slams "inexplicable" decision not to send James Sands off in early stages…
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
Impressive Aberdeen blow away 10 man Livington 5-0 to jump to third in the…
0
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Ross County swept aside by rampant Rangers in four-goal defeat at Ibrox
0
Morton's Grant Gillespie converted the spot-kick to win the game.
Caley Thistle crash to late defeat as penalty seals Championship win for visitors Morton
0
Simon Murray puts Queen's Park ahead from the spot against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Simon Murray at the double as Queen's Park edge past Cove Rangers 2-1
0