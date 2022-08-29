Boss Billy Dodds doesn’t see Motherwell cup clash as a ‘free hit’ as Caley Thistle seek winning return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Boss Billy Dodds doesn’t see Motherwell cup clash as a ‘free hit’ as Caley Thistle seek winning return

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.


Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds will lift his players to such a level they can be tough opponents for Premiership hosts Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday.

A 1-0 home Championship loss to Morton on Saturday came eight days after a 4-1 league defeat at Partick Thistle, which pushed ICT down to eighth position.

Well’s new manager Steven Hammell began life in the Fir Park hot-seat with victories over Aberdeen and Livingston, but fell to a 2-1 reversal at Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Inverness, who have experienced players such as captain Sean Welsh, winger Tom Walsh and striker Shane Sutherland sidelined through injuries, are relying on younger lads at times to dig out results.

Before the last two games, Dodds’ team were unbeaten and reached the second round of the League Cup for the first time since 2016.

Dodds determined to defeat ‘Well

So, while disappointed with back-to-back losses, the head coach doesn’t see their midweek trip to Motherwell as a mere bonus shot before visiting Raith in the league this weekend.

He said: “I don’t do free hits. I want to go there and progress, try to beat them.

“When we’re in full flow, we’re capable of getting a result against Motherwell.

“I’m going to go there and hopefully we can really give them a good cup tie.”



Lifting the mood ahead of cup clash

The Caley Jags scored a fine 2-1 victory at top-flight Livingston on the way to winning Group G last month.

And Dodds admits he’s lifting the mood of his squad, to ensure their heads are up before kick-off at Motherwell.

He said: “The one thing we had against Livingston was we were in a more confident mood.

Caley Thistle forward Austin Samuels scored the first goal in the 2-1 League Cup win at Livingston in July.

“That has slipped a bit after losing to Partick Thistle and this is another wee dent.

“Now we’ve got to pick up and go the other way, because we know we’re capable of stringing together a run of results.

“We have to show a stronger mentality when things are not quite going our way.”

“We have lost confidence. There are a lot of young boys in this team and I’m trying to help them by giving them encouraging shouts and get them going.

“We have got to realise the potential, but also the age of them and that they are vulnerable at times.

“We can do better than we did on Saturday. And we have the players to get at Motherwell and we’re going to have to work hard.

“If things go against us and we’re not getting a fair percentage of the ball within the game, we have to make sure we dig in and we’re ready for the battle.”

Dodds backs young team ‘to grow’

The ICT manager explained how his side, who lost against Morton due to a late Grant Gillespie penalty in a game low on quality, have to show battling qualities at times when it’s not a pretty contest.

He added: “As much as we’re disappointed with our last two results, we’re a team that can grow and we have to start growing, and soon.

Morton’s Grant Gillespie celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game at Inverness on Saturday.

“I don’t think we believed at times on Saturday. My front-line have to make sure they work their back four more because we played an attacking formation, but we didn’t.

“It wasn’t just the front-line. We have to pick up second balls and do the dirty work.

“In this league, it would be great to win 3-0 or 4-0 and play attractive, free-flowing football, but this league is about percentages, and in 75% of games you just have to battle and be strong.”

