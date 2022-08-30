Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds urges heroic team display for League Cup shot at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds urges heroic team display for League Cup shot at Motherwell

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Billy Dodds wants his Caley Jags to return to winning form in the Premier Sports Cup against Motherwell.
Billy Dodds wants his Caley Jags to return to winning form in the Premier Sports Cup against Motherwell.

Billy Dodds is urging Caley Thistle to produce a heroic performance in order to sink Premiership Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday.

The Inverness boss takes his Championship side to Fir Park to lock horns with the Steel Men, who have shown a mini-revival since Steven Hammell recently took over as the boss.

Hammell’s players won his first two games in charge, against Aberdeen and Livingston, before being edged out 2-1 at Kilmarnock at the weekend.

ICT’s unbeaten start to the season has been halted by back-to-back league losses against Partick Thistle and Morton, which has seen them tumble down the division.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds applauds the fans after their League Cup win at Livingston.

However, for the first time in six years, ICT sailed through group stages without a loss, including a thrilling 2-1 win at top-flight Livingston last month.

Current first-team coach Barry Wilson famously crashed home a long-range winner for ICT in 2003/04 to win a Scottish Cup tie at Fir Park.

To have one of the current crop deliver to goal out of nowhere in this second-round encounter would be welcome for the Highlanders.

ICT can rise to top-flight challenge

However, for Dodds, an overall strong display from his players may be the best way to cause an upset in Lanarkshire.

He said: “We have plenty of players who can be heroes. We have many good technical players and I would love one of them to stand up and do something special.

“We are capable, but overall I want it to be a team performance. We have been off it in the last two weeks and we’re not hiding away from that.

“What I saw in training on Tuesday gives me a lot of confidence. We have proved it by winning at Livingston, but when we play well, we can get results against Premiership teams.

“If you look at our comeback in the first leg against St Johnstone last season. We were not great in the first half, which was my fault, but then in the first half of the second game, we were excellent.

“Against Premiership opponents, we’re more than capable and I’m expecting a big performance on Wednesday.”

Players picked levels up at training

And Dodds explained after a quiet start to the week, following the Morton defeat, his players were back in full-flight and ready to tackle Motherwell.

He added: “On Monday, they were a wee bit quiet because they realised they’d maybe let the Thistle result affect them more than it should have, then we lost the Morton game.

“By Tuesday, they were flying again, which is a good sign for me. I told them ‘that was a proper training session’.

“That is what I want every time and most times I get that, but it is human nature that on Monday, after a bad result, ‘the manager won’t be happy’, but we had to pick them up again.

“I am a glass half-full kind of person. Half glass empty isn’t going to get you anywhere. I know what’s within the players as well.

“If I had a struggling group where I thought there was no way back then I would be downbeat, but I know it’s there and it’s just about when you can get it out of them.”

Striker Samuels suffers injury blow

One blow for the Caley Jags is striker Austin Samuels, who has three goals this season, will miss up to three weeks with a groin injury after coming off in the first half against Morton at the weekend.

Dodds said: “Austin has been excellent. He is a young boy progressing and learning the game in a couple of positions, whether it is as a striker or a winger.

Inverness forward Austin Samuels goes off injured against Morton.

“He’s learning where to be positionally when out of possession. Some people need to work at that and Austin is one of them, but he is working his socks off to learn.

“He looked lively to start with on Saturday then we lost him, which was another blow.

“We will just get on with it and believe in the players we’ve got, and I do.”

The ICT manager, however, ruled out making any 11th-hour transfer market moves in a bid to fill the void of injured players such as Samuels or midfield captain Sean Welsh.

