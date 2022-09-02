Caley Thistle’s David Carson perplexed at penalty call against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s David Carson perplexed at penalty call against Motherwell

By Jamie Durent
September 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson is penalised by referee Kevin Clancy against Motherwell
Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson is penalised by referee Kevin Clancy against Motherwell.

Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson was at a loss to explain how he was penalised for handball in the League Cup tie with Motherwell.

Carson remonstrated with referee Kevin Clancy at length after he was punished for the Steelmen’s second penalty in the 4-0 loss at Fir Park.

Inverness felt Clancy had missed two fouls in the build-up to the spot-kick award, as well as the ball striking Carson without him even realising where it had hit him.

They had little complaint about the scoreline but Caley Thistle and Carson both were left perplexed by some of Clancy’s calls.

“Wallace Duffy has got his body in front and I’m there he clearly pushed me in the chest,” said Carson. “I’ve gone down on the floor and as I’m getting up the ball struck me, I don’t know where the ball is and referee gave the penalty.

Kevin van Veen completes his hat-trick from the penalty spot
Kevin van Veen completes his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

“He missed two fouls and then gave a handball which was never a penalty but he makes the decisions and we have to get on with it.

“I’m not the man that makes decisions, I reckon it is the wrong decision but we can’t change anything. In the second half we started well, they were on top and took the stuffing out of us. We were three goals behind but they scored their fourth and it killed off the game.”

The Caley Jags are also running low on numbers after Wednesday’s defeat, with Carson himself limping late on in the game. They were already missing Austin Samuels, George Oakley, Tom Walsh, Sean Welsh and Max Ram prior to the game, with Roddy MacGregor also going off injured.

It means a few players may be playing through the pain barrier for Saturday’s game against Raith Rovers.

“We have just got to get on with what we can and pull ourselves through it,” said Carson. “I hope our players can get back and we can go again on Saturday.

“The effort was there, yes we conceded poor goals but the boys dug in. We conceded poor goals and poor referee decisions. But we dust ourselves down and be ready for Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd. (Photo by Jason Hedges)
Caley Thistle determined to bounce back after Motherwell setback, says forward Steven Boyd
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds says win at Raith Rovers could help bring about…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds says he had to phone referees chief Crawford…
Ross Draper has signed a two-year deal at Elgin City.
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County star Ross Draper joins Elgin City after leaving…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle guilty of losing soft goals at Motherwell, says head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine, who turned into his own net in the first half against Motherwell
Kevin van Veen hat-trick sweeps Motherwell past Caley Thistle 4-0 in League Cup second…
0
Wallace Duffy, right, is eager to show Caley Thistle's qualities in their Premier Sports Cup tie at Motherwell on Wednesday.
Defender Wallace Duffy fit and ready for Caley Thistle's Premier Sports Cup crack at…
0
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds urges heroic team display for League Cup shot at…
0
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Boss Billy Dodds doesn't see Motherwell cup clash as a 'free hit' as Caley…
0
CR0029393 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2020 quarter-final. Buckie Thistle (G/w) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick 10/07/2021
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hopes family connection can help in preparation for Linfield tie

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0