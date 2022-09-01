Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds says he had to phone referees chief Crawford Allan after Kevin Clancy’s display at Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds insists he had no choice but to contact referees chief Crawford Allan after Kevin Clancy’s display against Motherwell.

Dodds was left perplexed by some of the decisions made by Clancy in the 4-0 defeat on Wednesday night, with the main point of consternation centred on the penalty given against David Carson.

There were no qualms about the result from the Championship side, who were three down at half-time, but Dodds felt Motherwell were given a “helping hand” they did not need by Clancy.

He also indicated he had only phoned Allan, the Scottish FA’s head of referee operations, once before during his time with Caley Thistle, hinting at the play-off game against Arbroath last season.

“I know all managers go on at referees but since I have been in this job, I’ve phoned Crawford Allan once because I don’t like doing it,” said Dodds. “I think you can all guess what game that was for.

“I’ve got to phone him now. I’ve seen Kevin Clancy refereeing Old Firm games. If your players don’t perform, they don’t deserve to be in the team.

“From the first free-kick of the game to the penalties and some of the decisions he gave; there was one where the boy scoops it, (fourth official) Euan Anderson told him it was a handball and he ignored it.

“I can’t look at that and say ‘ah well, I’ll stay calm and there’s no problem’. I’m taking nothing away from Motherwell because they were good. Once they got their goals they were full of confidence, with good movement and good passing.

“They deserved to win the tie but I think the referee gave them a helping hand. There’s a lot of them (managers) that phone Crawford all the time and I don’t, because it’s a hard job and I appreciate that.

“But sometimes you have to because you feel it’s not been fair on you. I said that to Euan Anderson at the side and he’s saying he understands. I don’t have the usual craic with them but I can’t watch that and not say anything or react to some of the things that were happening.”

For the second penalty, converted by Kevin van Veen to complete his hat-trick, Caley Thistle felt Clancy missed two fouls – one on Wallace Duffy and then one on Carson.

After trying to get his feet, Carson appeared to have the ball played off him by van Veen and was penalised by Clancy.

“It sounds crazy because we’ve been beaten 4-0 and it sounds like it’s sour grapes but it’s not, because I don’t usually do it,” said Dodds. “I think I had a right to phone the last time and I think I’ve got a right to phone this time.

“If you stand back and say it’s another refereeing performance and just get on with it, I’m not so sure. Motherwell played well but they don’t need that.

“I don’t want to get involved with other ones and my bigger point is I don’t usually do it. I don’t usually phone. I’ll tell the referee what I think man-to-man and I’ve hardly been in to see any of them. I’ve been in to see two referees since I’ve been here and I don’t shout at them.

“This time I’m watching it and saying ‘I can’t believe what you’re thinking’. But you get a ‘nae bother’ and they just walk past you.”