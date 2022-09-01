Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds says he had to phone referees chief Crawford Allan after Kevin Clancy’s display at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds says he had to phone referees chief Crawford Allan after Kevin Clancy’s display at Motherwell

By Jamie Durent
September 1, 2022, 10:30 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds insists he had no choice but to contact referees chief Crawford Allan after Kevin Clancy’s display against Motherwell.

Dodds was left perplexed by some of the decisions made by Clancy in the 4-0 defeat on Wednesday night, with the main point of consternation centred on the penalty given against David Carson.

There were no qualms about the result from the Championship side, who were three down at half-time, but Dodds felt Motherwell were given a “helping hand” they did not need by Clancy.

He also indicated he had only phoned Allan, the Scottish FA’s head of referee operations, once before during his time with Caley Thistle, hinting at the play-off game against Arbroath last season.

“I know all managers go on at referees but since I have been in this job, I’ve phoned Crawford Allan once because I don’t like doing it,” said Dodds. “I think you can all guess what game that was for.

“I’ve got to phone him now. I’ve seen Kevin Clancy refereeing Old Firm games. If your players don’t perform, they don’t deserve to be in the team.

Scottish FA head of referee operations Crawford Allan
Scottish FA head of referee operations Crawford Allan

“From the first free-kick of the game to the penalties and some of the decisions he gave; there was one where the boy scoops it, (fourth official) Euan Anderson told him it was a handball and he ignored it.

“I can’t look at that and say ‘ah well, I’ll stay calm and there’s no problem’. I’m taking nothing away from Motherwell because they were good. Once they got their goals they were full of confidence, with good movement and good passing.

“They deserved to win the tie but I think the referee gave them a helping hand. There’s a lot of them (managers) that phone Crawford all the time and I don’t, because it’s a hard job and I appreciate that.

“But sometimes you have to because you feel it’s not been fair on you. I said that to Euan Anderson at the side and he’s saying he understands. I don’t have the usual craic with them but I can’t watch that and not say anything or react to some of the things that were happening.”

For the second penalty, converted by Kevin van Veen to complete his hat-trick, Caley Thistle felt Clancy missed two fouls – one on Wallace Duffy and then one on Carson.

After trying to get his feet, Carson appeared to have the ball played off him by van Veen and was penalised by Clancy.

Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson is penalised by referee Kevin Clancy against Motherwell
Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson is penalised by referee Kevin Clancy against Motherwell

“It sounds crazy because we’ve been beaten 4-0 and it sounds like it’s sour grapes but it’s not, because I don’t usually do it,” said Dodds. “I think I had a right to phone the last time and I think I’ve got a right to phone this time.

“If you stand back and say it’s another refereeing performance and just get on with it, I’m not so sure. Motherwell played well but they don’t need that.

“I don’t want to get involved with other ones and my bigger point is I don’t usually do it. I don’t usually phone. I’ll tell the referee what I think man-to-man and I’ve hardly been in to see any of them. I’ve been in to see two referees since I’ve been here and I don’t shout at them.

“This time I’m watching it and saying ‘I can’t believe what you’re thinking’. But you get a ‘nae bother’ and they just walk past you.”

