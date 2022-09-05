Caley Thistle fan view: A much-needed win for Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: A much-needed win for Billy Dodds

By David Sutherland
September 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Inverness manager Billy Dodds at full time. Picture by SNS.
Inverness manager Billy Dodds at full time. Picture by SNS.

Before Saturday’s match, I have to confess I was a bit concerned.

Caley Thistle were hardly in a rich vein of form.

Recent Championship defeats to Partick Thistle and Morton hadn’t impressed the fans even before the League Cup drubbing at Fir Park.

The team sheet also had to be a bit of a worry, or perhaps it was the names missing from it that were quite alarming.

The starting 11 looked competitive enough, though quite how they would line up was not clear.

However, the bench, not for the first time, was short of both numbers and quality.

Adding to my somewhat unsettled feeling was the way in which a section of the ICT support has turned against Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle has never been a club that could be accused of rushing to dismiss their manager but the last week has seen the likes of Jack Ross and Scott Parker lose their jobs at Dundee United and Bournemouth at a ridiculously early stage of the season.

So, I have to assume that a degree of pressure was being felt in the Stark’s Park dugout as the game commenced.

Another defeat for Inverness would only make matters worse though Caley Thistle’s record against Raith Rovers is ridiculously good.

Of course, we now know that that good record remains intact. 

Some fine goalkeeping by Mark Ridgers kept things level at the break but it was the visitors who did the damage in the second half with Scott Allardice’s penalty and Billy Mckay stoppage time clincher securing three points that hopefully reduces the pressure a bit.

We do, though, need to get some of those injured players back fit again soon.

Hopefully one or two might be back before the Hamilton game on Saturday.

