Caley Thistle fan view: A much-needed win for Billy Dodds

Before Saturday’s match, I have to confess I was a bit concerned.

Caley Thistle were hardly in a rich vein of form.

Recent Championship defeats to Partick Thistle and Morton hadn’t impressed the fans even before the League Cup drubbing at Fir Park.

The team sheet also had to be a bit of a worry, or perhaps it was the names missing from it that were quite alarming.

The starting 11 looked competitive enough, though quite how they would line up was not clear.

However, the bench, not for the first time, was short of both numbers and quality.

Adding to my somewhat unsettled feeling was the way in which a section of the ICT support has turned against Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle has never been a club that could be accused of rushing to dismiss their manager but the last week has seen the likes of Jack Ross and Scott Parker lose their jobs at Dundee United and Bournemouth at a ridiculously early stage of the season.

So, I have to assume that a degree of pressure was being felt in the Stark’s Park dugout as the game commenced.

Another defeat for Inverness would only make matters worse though Caley Thistle’s record against Raith Rovers is ridiculously good.

Of course, we now know that that good record remains intact.

Some fine goalkeeping by Mark Ridgers kept things level at the break but it was the visitors who did the damage in the second half with Scott Allardice’s penalty and Billy Mckay stoppage time clincher securing three points that hopefully reduces the pressure a bit.

We do, though, need to get some of those injured players back fit again soon.

Hopefully one or two might be back before the Hamilton game on Saturday.