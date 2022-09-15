Trio return from injury to boost Caley Thistle ahead of league trip to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have been handed a triple selection boost ahead of their Championship showdown with title favourites Dundee on Saturday.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds revealed defender Max Ram, winger Aaron Doran and striker Austin Samuels are now injury-free and ready for the Dens Park encounter.

With the fixtures called off last week following the death of the Queen, it allowed seven further days for players to get over knocks and niggles.

Centre-half Ram has played just 14 competitive minutes for ICT, with his debut in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Kelty Hearts in July cut short due to a thigh injury.

Doran has missed the last few weeks due to a thigh strain, while Samuels has recovered from a leg injury sustained in the 1-0 home defeat by Morton last month.

The Highland team have gradually been getting players back from the sidelines, with Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy bolstering the back-line.

Places up for grabs as options rise

Dodds delivered a triple-helping of good news for fans, as his side aim to overtake third-placed Dundee with a winning display following on from their 2-0 victory at Raith Rovers a fortnight ago.

He said: “Aaron and Austin have been back in training, and Ram has been back too.

“It’s only a week, but a full week of training is good.

“When you get bodies back, it gives you so many more options, and you can see in training that people realise they might lose their place.”

Dodds explained the speed at which Samuels returned to fitness was unexpected, while dangerous Doran is a welcome returner.

He said: “Austin’s a quick healer, he has surprised me.

“When I was speaking to the physio, he told me Austin has come on leaps and bounds and we’ve got him back a bit quicker than we might have thought.

“For people like Max Ram, who came up here and got injured in one of his very first games, then has had a long journey to get back, you can see the spring in his step.

“Aaron was a big loss as well. He hasn’t been out as long, but it’s good to have him back in the squad.”

Dodds highlights Ram’s qualities

Most supporters won’t have had a chance to see what Ram, a summer capture from Wycombe, can bring to Caley Thistle.

Dodds has high hopes for the 21-year-old as he aims to break into the team and make a mark at Championship level.

The boss added: “Max is still a young lad, we’ve got to remember that, but I’ve got high hopes for him.

“He’s quick, strong, and he likes to defend. He likes to get close to players, he doesn’t drop off much and he goes and competes, so I’m looking forward to seeing him.

“We’ll build him up gradually. Against Kelty he had a wee niggle in the warm up, but we gave him a go and it obviously didn’t work.

“It was a blow to lose him, because from what I’ve seen so far in pre-season training and games, he looked good.

“Seeing the defenders we’ve got, when everyone is fit there’s that healthy competition I’m looking for, but he’s a young lad who I’ve got high hopes for, no doubt about that.”