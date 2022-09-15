Trio return from injury to boost Caley Thistle ahead of league trip to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Trio return from injury to boost Caley Thistle ahead of league trip to Dundee

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 15, 2022, 10:30 pm
Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
Caley Jags striker Austin Samuels is on three goals this season and returns for the clash at Dundee.

Caley Thistle have been handed a triple selection boost ahead of their Championship showdown with title favourites Dundee on Saturday.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds revealed defender Max Ram, winger Aaron Doran and striker Austin Samuels are now injury-free and ready for the Dens Park encounter.

With the fixtures called off last week following the death of the Queen, it allowed seven further days for players to get over knocks and niggles.

Austin Samuels’ speed of return from injury surprised boss Billy Dodds.

Centre-half Ram has played just 14 competitive minutes for ICT, with his debut in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Kelty Hearts in July cut short due to a thigh injury.

Doran has missed the last few weeks due to a thigh strain, while Samuels has recovered from a leg injury sustained in the 1-0 home defeat by Morton last month.

The Highland team have gradually been getting players back from the sidelines, with Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy bolstering the back-line.

Places up for grabs as options rise

Dodds delivered a triple-helping of good news for fans, as his side aim to overtake third-placed Dundee with a winning display following on from their 2-0 victory at Raith Rovers a fortnight ago. 

He said: “Aaron and Austin have been back in training, and Ram has been back too.

“It’s only a week, but a full week of training is good.

“When you get bodies back, it gives you so many more options, and you can see in training that people realise they might lose their place.”

Dodds explained the speed at which Samuels returned to fitness was unexpected, while dangerous Doran is a welcome returner.

He said: “Austin’s a quick healer, he has surprised me.

“When I was speaking to the physio, he told me Austin has come on leaps and bounds and we’ve got him back a bit quicker than we might have thought.

Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.

“For people like Max Ram, who came up here and got injured in one of his very first games, then has had a long journey to get back, you can see the spring in his step.

“Aaron was a big loss as well. He hasn’t been out as long, but it’s good to have him back in the squad.”

Dodds highlights Ram’s qualities

Most supporters won’t have had a chance to see what Ram, a summer capture from Wycombe, can bring to Caley Thistle.

Dodds has high hopes for the 21-year-old as he aims to break into the team and make a mark at Championship level.

The boss added: “Max is still a young lad, we’ve got to remember that, but I’ve got high hopes for him.

“He’s quick, strong, and he likes to defend. He likes to get close to players, he doesn’t drop off much and he goes and competes, so I’m looking forward to seeing him.

ICT defender Max Ram suffered a thigh injury on his competitive debut against Kelty Hearts in July.

“We’ll build him up gradually. Against Kelty he had a wee niggle in the warm up, but we gave him a go and it obviously didn’t work.

“It was a blow to lose him, because from what I’ve seen so far in pre-season training and games, he looked good.

“Seeing the defenders we’ve got, when everyone is fit there’s that healthy competition I’m looking for, but he’s a young lad who I’ve got high hopes for, no doubt about that.”

