Caley Thistle hail Highland Council decision as major boost to girls’ and women’s football 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle hail Highland Council decision as major boost to girls’ and women’s football 

By Danny Law
September 23, 2022, 7:59 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 8:06 pm
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner has welcomed a Highland Council decision that he believes will have a major impact on women’s and girls football in Inverness.

The Council has agreed to lease eight acres of disused land next to Inverness Royal Academy to Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust.

The decision was made at a full Council meeting held behind closed doors on Thursday night with the Trust set to pay a nominal fee for the 25-year lease.

Working with the Scottish Football Association and Sport Scotland, the Trust will develop the land into a base for the Caley Thistle women’s team as well as for the benefit of other sports clubs and the wider community.

Gardiner said: “The positive impact this decision will have across our community, for our Trust, our own Academy, the pupils of the Royal Academy and in particular, for our girls and women’s game cannot be over-emphasised.

“This is going to be a major pillar of the football club’s community centric approach going forward and I am very thankful to have a chairman and board of directors at the club who share this vision.

“I watched the decision of Highland Council live here at the stadium on Thursday night and if that was tense and emotional, it was nothing compared to driving round to the Royal Academy immediately afterwards to tell Karen Mason that ICTWFC now had a home of their own and then telling some of our Academy and Trust coaches the fantastic news on the next pitch.”

He added: “I could not be happier for the ICT Community Trust, particularly Craig Masterton and his staff and his board of directors, for Karen Mason who heads the ICTFC Women’s section and for all of the people in our community who are going to enjoy and benefit from this exciting step in the history of the club and our Community Trust.

“So much hard work has gone into the last couple of years to get to this point and the support and encouragement we have had from in and around the city has been inspiring.”

Gardiner also praised the contribution of Caley Thistle’s sporting director John Robertson for his “initial idea and drive” to turn the project into a reality.

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner said: “We welcome the community asset transfer to Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Development Trust as it offers an opportunity to improve and develop the playing field and facilities that will benefit both Inverness Royal Academy pupils and the wider community.

“The proposal includes development of apprenticeships, training and support opportunities for disadvantaged young people and clearly demonstrates the benefits associated with community transfer. It aligns with both Council and community priorities for regeneration, health and wellbeing in the local area.”

Caley Thistle Women will have their own base at the development. Photo supplied by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

Craig Masterton, the general manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust, said: “We are delighted to take this significant step on the exciting journey towards establishing what will become the Trust’s new home.

“To have the chance to develop a base in our community will allow us to bring people together and enhance the positive impact we currently deliver, providing more opportunities for participation and progression in our activities for the local community and beyond.

“To also have a home for women and girls football in the heart of the city is such a huge step forward for the game in the Highlands. Our weekly Trust work has seen the growth of girls football before our very eyes and this can now only grow even more.

“The ICT Community Trust Hub will allow us to work collaboratively to engage a broad spectrum of our community with girls and boys from three years old, right up to retirement age and beyond, covering many different activities from literacy development, to health and fitness classes, to football memories, using football as the catalyst to drive engagement.

“The stability brought by having the ICT Community Trust Hub will help develop new activities like our inclusive para football sessions where we hope to drive participation with the ultimate goal of representing the region at national events removing any potential barriers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

George Oakley lifts aloft the IRN BRU Cup in 2018.
George Oakley driven by fond memories of Challenge Cup success ahead of Brechin City…
0
Barry Wilson.
Barry Wilson challenges incoming Caley Thistle players to stake strong claim against Brechin City
0
Cove Rangers' home ground. Balmoral Stadium.
Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers games against Greenock Morton and Queen's Park rescheduled after…
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran hopes return from injury can boost Caley Thistle's squad depth for promotion…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper's versatility a key asset for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has every right to be raging at Hibs…
Cameron Harper (second from right) celebrates after equalising for ICT at Dundee.
Caley Thistle fan view: Signs of encouragement for Caley Jags
Cammy Harper, left, is congratulated by Caley Thistle team-mate David Carson after levelling at Dundee.
Cammy Harper wanted hat-trick shot as Caley Thistle bagged points in Dundee
0

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks