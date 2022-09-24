Caley Thistle scrape past Brechin City on penalties to reach SPFL Trust Trophy last-16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle scrape past Brechin City on penalties to reach SPFL Trust Trophy last-16

By Andy Skinner
September 24, 2022, 4:21 pm
Nathan Shaw and George Oakley both netted against Brechin City.
Caley Thistle required a penalty shoot-out to advance through to the last-16 of the SPFL Trust Trophy following a 3-3 draw with Brechin City.

Inverness took the lead through George Oakley after just five minutes, however it was cancelled out by a stunning strike from former Caley Jag Kevin McHattie.

Nathan Shaw restored the hosts’ lead before half-time however, before Oakley’s second appeared to put them in command.

Brechin staged a superb response however, with goals from Grady McGrath and Euan Spark pulling them level to force a shoot-out.

It was the hosts who triumphed, with Robbie Deas blasting home the decisive spot-kick in a 4-3 shoot-out victory, after Brechin substitute Ryan McInnes had seen the previous penalty saved by Cammy Mackay.

Billy Dodds rang the changes from the side which came from behind to defeat Dundee 3-2 the previous weekend. There were eight changes in total, with two-goal hero Cameron Harper, Danny Devine and Zak Delaney the only players to keep their place.

Of the players drafted in there was a first start for teenager Calum MacKay, while Max Ram made his first outing since picking up an injury in the opening Premier Sports Cup tie at Kelty Hearts.

Calum MacKay made his first start for Inverness.

Cameron Mackay, Wallace Duffy, Aaron Doran, Lewis Hyde, Shaw and Oakley were also handed starts.

Brechin had plenty reason to make the trip north in fine spirits, having won their opening seven league matches to top the Highland League. They were fresh from a comfortable victory over Jeanfield Swifts the previous weekend to advance to the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Andy Kirk made two changes, with Michael McArthur and Aaron Arnott replacing Euan Loudon and former Caley Jag Anthony McDonald.

Inverness made the perfect start after just five minutes however. Doran’s outswinging corner picked out the head of Ram whose effort was initially saved by Lenny Wilson, however Devine was on hand to squeeze the ball across goal for Oakley to tap home from point-blank range.

The home side looked to build on their early breakthrough, with Shaw nearly presented with an opening when he latched on to a long ball by Harper, but he could not take the ball in his stride to get a shot at goal.

A bizarre moment came midway through the first half when, prior to his first senior appearance, Inverness substitute Matthew Strachan was booked for flicking the ball away from an opponent who was keen to take a quick throw-in when goalkeeper Mackay was out of position.

Brechin began to threaten, with Aaron Arnott twice off target with efforts from the edge of the box, however the visitors were not to be denied on 27 minutes. The ball broke to McHattie on the edge of the box, and he swivelled into a shooting position before launching a delightful curling strike high past Mackay to haunt his former club.

Kevin McHattie celebrates netting for Brechin City against Inverness.

Relinquishing the lead came as a disappointment to Inverness, who had struggled to maintain their early spark. They came close to regaining their advantage on 35 minutes though, when Duffy found himself in an advanced position before sliding the ball through to Oakley, whose shot was diverted on to the side-netting by Wilson.

Caley Jags got themselves back in front just three minutes later however. They were helped along their way by Nathan Cooney’s slip which allowed Oakley to run through, before he squared for Shaw to roll low past Wilson and restore his side’s lead.

The home side continued to push towards the interval, with Harper seeing a low effort from the edge of the box thwarted by Wilson.

Dodds shuffled his side at half-time, with Scott Allardice and Robbie Deas coming on to replace Harper and Devine.

That did not disrupt Inverness’ momentum from the end of the first period, with Duffy’s run halted by Cooney inside the box to result in a penalty. Oakley stepped up to the duty, and powerfully dispatched his effort down the middle to net his second of the afternoon.

George Oakley nets from the spot.

Inverness initially appeared to be comfortable, with a further double substitution seeing teenager MacKay replaced by older brother Daniel MacKay, and Steven Boyd coming on for Ram.

Brechin boss Andy Kirk

Shaw looked the most likely to add to the scoresheet for the home side, with a low strike held by Wilson following a fine passing move, while the winger also had an effort headed behind off the goal line by Euan Spark. Doran’s resulting corner set up an opportunity for Deas, who nodded his effort wide.

Out of nowhere Brechin secured a lifeline on 73 minutes. Marc Scott got himself in behind Caley Jags’ backline before squaring to McGrath, who was on hand to tap home at the far post.

Grady McGrath pulls a goal back for Brechin.

City continued to mount pressure and they levelled six minutes later, when Cooney knocked the ball down for fellow defender Spark to cushion a low strike into the bottom corner.

That forced the game to penalties, with Inverness coming out on top.

 

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Cameron Mackay 6; Duffy 6, Ram 6 (Boyd 64), Devine 5 (Deas 46), Delaney 6; Hyde 6, Harper 5 (Allardice 46); Shaw 7, Callum MacKay 6 (D MacKay 64), Doran 6 (B Mckay 84); Oakley 7. Subs not used – Ridgers, Carson, D MacKay, Boyd, Strachan, Bray.

BRECHIN CITY (3-4-1-2) – Wilson 6; Spark 6 (McInnes 90), Cooney 6, McHattie 7; Northcott 6, MacLeod 6, McArthur 4 (Loudon 24), Cruickshank 6; Arnott 7 (Bain 68); Scott 7 (Inglis 90), McGrath 7. Subs not used – Easton, Thomson, McDonald, Naglik.

Referee – Barry Cook 6

Attendance – 832

Man of the match: Kevin McHattie

