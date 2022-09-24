Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson

By Andy Skinner
September 24, 2022, 5:34 pm
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson was relieved to scrape through to the last-16 of the SPFL Trust Trophy with a penalty shoot-out win over Brechin City.

Inverness were held to a 3-3 draw by their Highland League opponents, who clawed back a two-goal deficit to force the match to spot-kicks.

Robbie Deas netted the winning penalty to secure a 4-3 shoot-out triumph, after Ryan McInnes saw the previous penalty saved by Cammy Mackay.

Although he admits the performance was far from perfect, Wilson insists advancing through to the fourth round of the competition was all that mattered.

Wilson said: “I am pleased to be through. At 3-1, I can only assume the boys have taken their eyes off the prize a wee bit and dropped their guard.

George Oakley nets from the spot to put Inverness 3-1 up against Brechin.

“When you do that, it’s hard to get going again.

“They got their second goal out of the blue at a time when we were totally dominating, but we then couldn’t go up a gear again.

“We are through, it wasn’t pretty but when you go into these cups, I was always told as a player to just somehow get into the hat for the next round.

“We have done that. To be fair to the boys, they stood up and took their penalties well and Cammy got us through with that penalty save.”

Inverness boss Billy Dodds reshuffled his side, making eight changes from the side which defeated Dundee 3-2 on Championship duty last weekend.

Among the players that came in was teenage winger Calum MacKay, who made his first senior start.

Calum MacKay made his first start for Inverness against Brechin.

Wilson was pleased to get more players up to speed, adding: “The positive was to get boys some game time. Max Ram got an hour in his first outing since the first game of the season.

“It was good to get Cammy Mackay an outing to keep him up to speed in case anything happens to Mark Ridgers.

“It allowed us to look at other things, such as Wallace Duffy at right back.

“There were maybe more questions than answers but it served its purpose. We got the boys the amount of game time we wanted.

“It wasn’t our best performance, but we got through.”

Brechin boss Andy Kirk was proud of his players efforts after running their Championship opponents close.

Brechin boss Andy Kirk

The Angus outfit have won their opening seven Highland League matches and Kirk was thrilled with the way they acquitted themselves at Caledonian Stadium.

Kirk said: “To a man I think they gave everything they had. We spoke before the game about leaving everything on the pitch and seeing where it took us.

“I thought some of our play in the game was excellent.

“I’m immensely proud of the group for what they have given me since the start of pre-season til now. It has been nothing short of magnificent, in their effort and application.

“We’ve got to keep pushing to keep the standards high.

“We were away from home against a top team in the Championship who will be up there challenging for promotion.

“There are some younger ones in the group with aspirations to get better and move up the leagues.

“This was a chance for them to test themselves and see where they were. Every week we are adding something to our game.

“It’s important we take the confidence from that and produce another performance next week.”

