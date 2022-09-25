Daniel MacKay tips younger brother Calum to thrive after making first start for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Daniel MacKay tips younger brother Calum to thrive after making first start for Caley Thistle

By Andy Skinner
September 25, 2022, 10:30 pm
Calum MacKay made his first start for Inverness against Brechin.
Calum MacKay made his first start for Inverness against Brechin.

Daniel MacKay is certain younger brother Calum MacKay will not look back after making his first start for Caley Thistle.

Calum, who is 17, was among Billy Dodds’ starting line-up for Saturday’s SPFL Trust trophy tie against Brechin City.

It followed his senior debut last month, after he came on as a late substitute in a 4-0 loss to Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup.

Inverness were held to a 3-3 draw by Brechin on Saturday, before advancing on penalties.

Winger Daniel replaced Calum after 62 minutes of the tie, in which Caley Jags squandered a 3-1 lead before scraping through on spot-kicks.

Daniel’s own breakthrough into the Caley Thistle first team came in the same competition, marking his debut at the age of 16 with a goal against Peterhead in October 2017.

Daniel MacKay nets for Inverness against Peterhead on his senior debut in 2017.

After netting 10 goals in 57 spells he earned a move to Hibernian last year, before returning to Caledonian Stadium for a second spell on loan this summer.

Although only 21, MacKay says he is leaning on his own experience to help his brother make a smooth transition to first team football.

MacKay said: “I was glad he got the start. With him coming in and signing full-time, it has been a big transition for him getting used to it, just as I was three or four years ago.

“I’m delighted for him getting some good game time and he did all right in spells.

“It would have been good if we both got on the park at the same time. But with the way the game was going the manager felt he needed a wee bit more experience – as stupid as that sounds for me at the age of 21.

Daniel MacKay.

“Hopefully he can play more once he bulks up a wee bit and grows into himself.

“He has a big career ahead of him, he just needs to be steady in his work and push on from here.

“It has been different for him and different for me as well, because with a four-year gap you never tend to play with each other or be with each other so much.

“I understand his game and he understands mine, watching each other over the years.”

MacKay family watched on with pride

The substitution midway through the second half was a proud moment for the MacKay family.

Daniel added: “It was good to come on for him and it is good for the family, and the club as well because it is not often you get two local brothers coming through.

“My mum was at the game, but my dad was away working offshore.

“But he would have been tuning in from afar and hoping Calum did well.

“It was definitely a proud moment today and a proud moment when he signed. I came back to the club on loan a week or two later.

“It has probably worked out quite well that way in that I can guide him along a little bit and tell him what he’s not doing right as well.”

Back to league business for Caley Jags

Inverness return to Championship action on Saturday, when they make the trip to Ayr United.

Following back-to-back away victories against Raith Rovers and Dundee, MacKay is eager to maintain league momentum.

Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.

He added: “It has been a strange month with the weekend off following the Queen’s death and then a good result against Dundee and then the cup.

“It has been a wee bit stagnated, but it might help us changing the team around and freshening boys up.

“But you obviously want to keep momentum going in the league.

“We’ve seen in past years, once we get a run we’re quite hard to stop.

“We had a sticky patch, but we’re through that now. We just need to kick on and make sure we take advantage of the big games coming up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

George Oakley nets from the spot.
Caley Thistle fan view: A masterclass in how to make life difficult for yourself
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
0
Nathan Shaw and George Oakley both netted against Brechin City.
Caley Thistle scrape past Brechin City on penalties to reach SPFL Trust Trophy last-16
0
George Oakley lifts aloft the IRN BRU Cup in 2018.
George Oakley driven by fond memories of Challenge Cup success ahead of Brechin City…
0
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle hail Highland Council decision as major boost to girls' and women’s football 
Barry Wilson.
Barry Wilson challenges incoming Caley Thistle players to stake strong claim against Brechin City
0
Cove Rangers' home ground. Balmoral Stadium.
Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers games against Greenock Morton and Queen's Park rescheduled after…
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran hopes return from injury can boost Caley Thistle's squad depth for promotion…
0

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks