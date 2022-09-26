Caley Thistle fan view: A masterclass in how to make life difficult for yourself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle fan view: A masterclass in how to make life difficult for yourself

By David Sutherland
September 26, 2022, 11:45 am
George Oakley nets from the spot.
George Oakley nets from the spot.

On Saturday afternoon Caley Thistle put on a masterclass on the theme of making life difficult for yourself.

What the home fans witnessed they couldn’t quite believe as they saw their team take an early lead before letting Brechin back in.

Goals either side of the break then looked to have put Inverness in a more comfortable position and there seemed to be a feeling that the job was done, but it wasn’t.

There were also some strange substitutions that put players in positions where they looked uncomfortable.

Even in the penalty shoot-out, we were living dangerously with one spot kick going in off the post while the Brechin keeper got a hand to another.

Despite all of that, we are in the next round of a competition we can win.

I have no doubt that Caley Thistle will be a lot better at Somerset Park on Saturday.  I have no concerns about that at all, but it will be a very tough game

I’ve got to say I was very impressed with Brechin City.

At no point did it look like there were three divisions between these teams. They could easily have won this game.

I am not surprised they have made such  a strong start in the Highland League and it will take a very good team to get the better of them.

It doesn’t feel like such a long time since Caley Thistle and Brechin were both in the Championship and the Hedgemen showed me enough on Saturday to suggest that they might be on their way back to the senior leagues soon.

