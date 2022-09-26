Caley Thistle fan view: A masterclass in how to make life difficult for yourself

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On Saturday afternoon Caley Thistle put on a masterclass on the theme of making life difficult for yourself.

What the home fans witnessed they couldn’t quite believe as they saw their team take an early lead before letting Brechin back in.

Goals either side of the break then looked to have put Inverness in a more comfortable position and there seemed to be a feeling that the job was done, but it wasn’t.

There were also some strange substitutions that put players in positions where they looked uncomfortable.

Even in the penalty shoot-out, we were living dangerously with one spot kick going in off the post while the Brechin keeper got a hand to another.

Despite all of that, we are in the next round of a competition we can win.

I have no doubt that Caley Thistle will be a lot better at Somerset Park on Saturday. I have no concerns about that at all, but it will be a very tough game

I’ve got to say I was very impressed with Brechin City.

At no point did it look like there were three divisions between these teams. They could easily have won this game.

I am not surprised they have made such a strong start in the Highland League and it will take a very good team to get the better of them.

It doesn’t feel like such a long time since Caley Thistle and Brechin were both in the Championship and the Hedgemen showed me enough on Saturday to suggest that they might be on their way back to the senior leagues soon.