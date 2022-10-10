Caley Thistle fan view: Not pretty but Inverness got the job done against Partick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It looked like it would be a tasty encounter between Caley Thistle and Partick, with both sides coming into the game in good form.

The Harry Wraggs have been banging in plenty of goals in recent weeks while Inverness have also shown improvement, particularly on their travels.

I felt it would be a fairly close affair, but I said the same thing the last time these two teams met. That was a prediction I got dreadfully wrong with the men from Firhill running out 4-1 winners.

The first half I would describe as interesting but hardly thrilling. There was clearly very little between the teams but Inverness certainly grew into it with Dan Mackay the most dangerous player on the pitch.

Some of his trickery was of the highest order but Inverness did not threaten the Partick goal enough. I couldn’t argue with the dismissal of Kyle Turner. It was a dangerous challenge and the referee was well-placed to see it.

Partick might have been a man down but you wouldn’t have known it in the early stages of the second half. They were giving as good as they were getting and Inverness were not managing to seriously threaten visiting goalkeeper, David Mitchell.

It was proving pretty frustrating to watch with a real lack of quality. Out of the blue, though, a goal came. Dan Mackay was the creator and Billy Mckay was the finisher.

The goal didn’t really settle Inverness down and they looked edgy for the rest of the game. However, they managed to keep the visitors at arm’s length.

Not a great game, not a great performance but a very good result.