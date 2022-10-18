Caley Thistle’s winning run ended as Hamilton net points to deny hosts top spot in Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s winning run ended as Hamilton net points to deny hosts top spot in Championship

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 18, 2022, 9:39 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 9:59 pm
Caley Thistle forwar George Oakley (left) and Hamilton Accies' Matthew Shiels. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle forwar George Oakley (left) and Hamilton Accies' Matthew Shiels. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Hamilton denied Caley Thistle the chance to move top of the Championship as their 1-0 win at Inverness launched Accies off the foot of the table.

A draw would have been enough to move them in front of Partick Thistle, albeit having played one more game, but it was Hamilton who earned a big boost from their point of view.

As well as ending a five-game winning run for the hosts, the result moved Hamilton three points clear of Arbroath and into ninth, with Dick Campbell’s side taking on Raith on Wednesday night.

Andy Winter netted the only goal of the game for the visitors midway through the first half.

Inverness, despite a host of injury concerns, have worked their way impressively up the table since losing 1-0 to Morton on August 27.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Cove Rangers was Billy Dodds’ men’s third successive clean sheet, although it came at a cost with injuries to midfielders Scott Allardice and Roddy MacGregor.

Aaron Doran and Lewis Hyde took their place in the starting XI, with George Oakley taking Billy Mckay’s place as a starter.

To add further woes for ICT, Wallace Duffy picked up a knock in the warm-up, so Max Ram came for his first league start since joining from Wycombe Wanderers.

Captain Sean Welsh made a welcome return to the bench for the first time this season following his long-term knee injury.

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County midfielder John Rankin, who replaced Stuart Taylor in the Accies hot-seat in the summer, arrived back in the Highlands desperate to drive his team off the foot of the table.

Caley Thistle’s David Carson (left) and Hamilton Accies’ Dario Zanatta.

They had registered just one league victory, with their 2-1 home loss against Partick Thistle showing at least some form of improvement from the previous week’s 5-0 thumping by Morton.

Hamilton notched two wins and a draw against ICT last term, although the final meeting between these sides in April ended with a rousing 4-0 rout for the north side.

Hamilton, who were unchanged, started well, but the first chance of note came the way of Doran who guided a 25-yarder over the bar following smart play from Steven Boyd.

Accies were not far off on 14 minutes when a gap opened up and Steve Lawson lashed a drive low into the side-netting, which deflected past for a corner.

Hamilton bagged the only goal on 22 minutes when Andy Ryan’s low cross into the danger zone was swept into the net from close range by Winter for his fifth goal of the season.

Andy Winter celebrates with team-mates after making it 1-0 at Inverness.

For the remainder of the first half, Inverness responded well without testing goalkeeper Ryan Fulton, with slack final balls just letting them down. Boyd has been at the heart of most of their moves.

Just before the break, Ram drew a save from Fulton with a downward header from a Cammy Harper corner.

Hamilton could have extended their advantage on 52 minutes when hesitation at the back allowed Dario Zanatta in, but he failed to find the target from close-range.

Winger Dan MacKay was carried off the park halfway through the second period when he went down when going on the run. Another big concern for the management perhaps.

Accies looked to put the seal on the match, but Winters was denied by a fine Ridgers stop to keep the contest alive. A Michael Doyle header with too much height was another scare, with Rankin showing his frustration at another missed chance.

Dan MacKay (left) competes with Hamilton Accies’ Andy Winter.

A late Boyd drive as they piled on the pressure flew over and Accies were soon leaving with the points against the floored Highlanders.

ICT are back at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday when they take on Raith Rovers, who seek to move from seventh spot on Wednesday by winning at second-bottom Arbroath.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 6, Ram 6 (Strachan 90), Harper 6, Deas 6, Carson 6, Doran 7 (Billy Mckay 62), Oakley 6, Hyde 6, Dan MacKay 6 (Shaw 68), Delaney 7, Boyd 7. Subs not used – Cammy MacKay (GK), Welsh, Calum MacKay, Bray.

HAMILTON (4-4-1-1) – Fulton 6, Doyle 6, Shiels 6, O’Reilly 6, Easton 6, Martin 7, Ryan 7 (Virtanen 90), Zanatta 6 (Tiehi 62), Winter 6 (Lewis Smith 90), Ngandu 6 (One 77), Lawson 6. Subs not used – Jamie Smith (GK), Mimnaugh, Brown, Owens, Newbury.

Referee – Alan Newlands.

Attendance – 2052.

Man of the match – Steven Boyd.

