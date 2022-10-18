Caley Thistle’s winning run ended as Hamilton net points to deny hosts top spot in Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hamilton denied Caley Thistle the chance to move top of the Championship as their 1-0 win at Inverness launched Accies off the foot of the table.

A draw would have been enough to move them in front of Partick Thistle, albeit having played one more game, but it was Hamilton who earned a big boost from their point of view.

As well as ending a five-game winning run for the hosts, the result moved Hamilton three points clear of Arbroath and into ninth, with Dick Campbell’s side taking on Raith on Wednesday night.

Andy Winter netted the only goal of the game for the visitors midway through the first half.

Inverness, despite a host of injury concerns, have worked their way impressively up the table since losing 1-0 to Morton on August 27.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Cove Rangers was Billy Dodds’ men’s third successive clean sheet, although it came at a cost with injuries to midfielders Scott Allardice and Roddy MacGregor.

Aaron Doran and Lewis Hyde took their place in the starting XI, with George Oakley taking Billy Mckay’s place as a starter.

To add further woes for ICT, Wallace Duffy picked up a knock in the warm-up, so Max Ram came for his first league start since joining from Wycombe Wanderers.

Captain Sean Welsh made a welcome return to the bench for the first time this season following his long-term knee injury.

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County midfielder John Rankin, who replaced Stuart Taylor in the Accies hot-seat in the summer, arrived back in the Highlands desperate to drive his team off the foot of the table.

They had registered just one league victory, with their 2-1 home loss against Partick Thistle showing at least some form of improvement from the previous week’s 5-0 thumping by Morton.

Hamilton notched two wins and a draw against ICT last term, although the final meeting between these sides in April ended with a rousing 4-0 rout for the north side.

Hamilton, who were unchanged, started well, but the first chance of note came the way of Doran who guided a 25-yarder over the bar following smart play from Steven Boyd.

Accies were not far off on 14 minutes when a gap opened up and Steve Lawson lashed a drive low into the side-netting, which deflected past for a corner.

Hamilton bagged the only goal on 22 minutes when Andy Ryan’s low cross into the danger zone was swept into the net from close range by Winter for his fifth goal of the season.

For the remainder of the first half, Inverness responded well without testing goalkeeper Ryan Fulton, with slack final balls just letting them down. Boyd has been at the heart of most of their moves.

Just before the break, Ram drew a save from Fulton with a downward header from a Cammy Harper corner.

Hamilton could have extended their advantage on 52 minutes when hesitation at the back allowed Dario Zanatta in, but he failed to find the target from close-range.

Winger Dan MacKay was carried off the park halfway through the second period when he went down when going on the run. Another big concern for the management perhaps.

Accies looked to put the seal on the match, but Winters was denied by a fine Ridgers stop to keep the contest alive. A Michael Doyle header with too much height was another scare, with Rankin showing his frustration at another missed chance.

A late Boyd drive as they piled on the pressure flew over and Accies were soon leaving with the points against the floored Highlanders.

ICT are back at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday when they take on Raith Rovers, who seek to move from seventh spot on Wednesday by winning at second-bottom Arbroath.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 6, Ram 6 (Strachan 90), Harper 6, Deas 6, Carson 6, Doran 7 (Billy Mckay 62), Oakley 6, Hyde 6, Dan MacKay 6 (Shaw 68), Delaney 7, Boyd 7. Subs not used – Cammy MacKay (GK), Welsh, Calum MacKay, Bray.

HAMILTON (4-4-1-1) – Fulton 6, Doyle 6, Shiels 6, O’Reilly 6, Easton 6, Martin 7, Ryan 7 (Virtanen 90), Zanatta 6 (Tiehi 62), Winter 6 (Lewis Smith 90), Ngandu 6 (One 77), Lawson 6. Subs not used – Jamie Smith (GK), Mimnaugh, Brown, Owens, Newbury.

Referee – Alan Newlands.

Attendance – 2052.

Man of the match – Steven Boyd.