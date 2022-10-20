Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas is determined to help the side see off Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas is determined to help the side see off Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Robbie Deas insists injury-hit Caley Thistle will be raring to get back to winning ways when Raith Rovers come calling in the Championship this weekend.

Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at home to toiling Hamilton Accies thwarted ICT’s attempts to move outright top of the table after a terrific five-match winning run.

Andy Winter’s close-range first half winner took John Rankin’s men off the bottom of the division, but came against a backdrop of injuries piling up.

Midfield duo Scott Allardice and Roddy MacGregor suffered injuries in the 1-0 win at Cove Rangers on Saturday, while defender Wallace Duffy didn’t make it through Tuesday’s warm-up.

He was replaced by Max Ram for his first league start since his summer arrival from Wycombe Wanderers and he suffered what Caley Thistle hope is no more than cramp in the second half.

Captain Sean Welsh, who hasn’t been fit following his knee surgery, made the bench for the Hamilton clash, but wasn’t ready for action.

Centre-half Deas, who felt he could have done better in deny Accies for their goal, acknowledges the long list of injuries, which still includes Tom Walsh, Shane Sutherland and Austin Samuels.

Caley Jags ‘gutted’ at Accies’ outcome

However, he reckons the pain of losing this week will only inspire those fit enough to face Raith Rovers at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday as they seek to kick-start a fresh run of fine form.

He said: “We should be winning games at home. It was disappointing and we’re all gutted at Tuesday’s result.

“Thankfully the games are coming thick and fast and we have the game on Saturday to redeem ourselves.

Andy Winter slides in to score the winner for Hamilton at Inverness. Images: SNS Group

“We maybe forced it a little towards the end and we maybe could have put our foot more on the ball and passed it and made a move into the box, but it was one of those things.

“We’re absolutely gutted about our run coming to an end, but we need to start and new one and that’s what we’re aiming to do from Saturday. We just need to be positive and hopefully Wallace Duffy will be back on Saturday.”

Players aim to redeem themselves

Deas, 22, felt some poor decisions from referee Alan Newlands didn’t help their cause in the opening stages, but equally felt five-goal Winter got in too easily to stab home the only strike of the match.

He said: “It was our mistake for their goal. I thought just before it, we should have had a penalty or a free-kick at least. There were a couple of fouls early on that the referee never gave and then they scored.

“I hold my hands up for the goal. I maybe switched off at a crucial moment, but the boys worked hard.

“The focus now is to redeem ourselves on Saturday.

“It is difficult when boys are playing out of position and there are a lot of changes.

“We went to a back three on Tuesday and found a bit of joy in the middle again, but Hamilton, who are fighting for their lives, worked hard and it just didn’t go our way.”

Matthew Strachan impressed Robbie Deas when he made his Caley Thistle debut on Tuesday when he came off the bench late on.   Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Teenager Strachan offered calmness

Deas felt two plus points from the Accies’ set-back were the imminent return of Welsh and the composed first senior appearance from the bench for 18-year-old defender Matthew Strachan.

He added: “Everyone plays with little knocks and injuries throughout the season. It is part and parcel of the game, but you can see the squad is thin right now.

“We have a lot of injuries, which is a shame and we have boys needing minutes.

“But it was great to see Sean Welsh, our skipper, back on the bench. Hopefully we can get him up to speed soon.

“You look at young Matthew Strachan, who came on, he made passes and calmed us down. I congratulate him on making his debut.

“Good training sessions on Thursday and Friday and the boys will raring to go.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented