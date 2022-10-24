Ross Tokely insists Caley Thistle can keep up push for title – despite losing Robbie Deas to broken leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Tokely insists Caley Thistle can keep up push for title – despite losing Robbie Deas to broken leg

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas suffered a broken leg against Raith Rovers at the weekend. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas suffered a broken leg against Raith Rovers at the weekend. Image: SNS

Ross Tokely insists Caley Thistle can still win promotion to the Premiership without defender Robbie Deas.

Centre-half Deas equalised, then suffered a broken leg in the 1-1 Championship draw with Raith Rovers – a result which moved Inverness to the top of the table by one point.

On Tuesday, Fourth-placed Ayr United or Partick Thistle, in second, could replace the Highlanders at the summit, depending on the outcome of their Somerset Park clash.

Legendary full-back Tokely, whose 589 appearances for ICT stand alone, is a regular at the Caledonian Stadium.

He appreciates losing the 22-year-old is a massive blow, especially with eight other stars sidelined at the moment. However, he reckons supporters should have faith in the rest of the squad to keep Inverness in contention, with other defenders ready to provide cover.

Ross Tokely in action for Inverness CT in 2012.

He said: “Robbie was the best player on the park on Saturday. His goal capped off a very good performance.

“He maybe has been watching Kirk Broadfoot and how he played for the team last season and is showing similar signs.

“He won the ball, laid it off, continued his run and, from a lovely (Zak Delaney) cross, it was a great finish. The goal came at a good time in the first half, because Raith were a goal up and playing well.

Robbie Deas bullets home his headed goal against Raith Rovers, Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group

When Robbie went off the pitch, it looked serious. (The challenge by Raith’s Scott Brown) happened right in front of me. I was sitting in the main stand, just behind the dugouts.

“It was studs to shin and it looked like a bad one. He will be gutted, as will the club be, because he’s a big player for Inverness.

“While it’s a big blow, I think to rule Caley Thistle out of the title race is a bit premature and probably disrespectful to the rest of the players.

“Billy Dodds is missing a lot of players, but he’ll look to the likes of Max Ram and Zak Delaney, who can provide versatility, as can Sean Welsh provide cover at the back.”

January moves required by Dodds

Tokely feels it’s crucial the board find financial support for head coach Dodds when the winter window opens.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

He said: “The team will have to work through as best they can and see how they’re placed in January.

“If Inverness are still near the top of the league, which I’m sure they will be, they need a couple of players in, to reinforce the squad and give the current players a boost.

“I’d be looking at adding another defender and striker – Billy Mckay puts in a power of work and could do with fresh support.

“It all depends on the timescales of those injured players.”

Big performance needed at Greenock

This Friday, ICT travel to Cappielow to take on Morton, a side who won 1-0 in Inverness in August.

Dougie Imrie side’s 0-0 draw at Dundee leaves them mid-table, but only three points away from Caley Thistle.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Tokely believes the visitors must dig deep as they did to post recent away wins at Raith, Dundee, Ayr United and Cove Rangers.

He added: “There are some incredible results flying about – it’s an unbelievable league.

“If Inverness can put in the sort of battling performances, they have away from home lately, they have a chance. They seem to sometimes grind it out better away from home.

“It’s a big game and Morton were decent when they played in Inverness. Dougie will have them fired up and it will be an interesting one to watch.

“It was a good point for Inverness at the weekend, rather than two points dropped, given the personnel available. They played as well as they could.

“Raith are a really good football side and I was impressed by their movement and the way they passed the ball. They had a couple of near misses.”

