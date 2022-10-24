Ross Tokely insists Caley Thistle can keep up push for title – despite losing Robbie Deas to broken leg

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Tokely insists Caley Thistle can still win promotion to the Premiership without defender Robbie Deas.

Centre-half Deas equalised, then suffered a broken leg in the 1-1 Championship draw with Raith Rovers – a result which moved Inverness to the top of the table by one point.

On Tuesday, Fourth-placed Ayr United or Partick Thistle, in second, could replace the Highlanders at the summit, depending on the outcome of their Somerset Park clash.

Legendary full-back Tokely, whose 589 appearances for ICT stand alone, is a regular at the Caledonian Stadium.

He appreciates losing the 22-year-old is a massive blow, especially with eight other stars sidelined at the moment. However, he reckons supporters should have faith in the rest of the squad to keep Inverness in contention, with other defenders ready to provide cover.

He said: “Robbie was the best player on the park on Saturday. His goal capped off a very good performance.

“He maybe has been watching Kirk Broadfoot and how he played for the team last season and is showing similar signs.

“He won the ball, laid it off, continued his run and, from a lovely (Zak Delaney) cross, it was a great finish. The goal came at a good time in the first half, because Raith were a goal up and playing well.

“When Robbie went off the pitch, it looked serious. (The challenge by Raith’s Scott Brown) happened right in front of me. I was sitting in the main stand, just behind the dugouts.

“It was studs to shin and it looked like a bad one. He will be gutted, as will the club be, because he’s a big player for Inverness.

“While it’s a big blow, I think to rule Caley Thistle out of the title race is a bit premature and probably disrespectful to the rest of the players.

“Billy Dodds is missing a lot of players, but he’ll look to the likes of Max Ram and Zak Delaney, who can provide versatility, as can Sean Welsh provide cover at the back.”

January moves required by Dodds

Tokely feels it’s crucial the board find financial support for head coach Dodds when the winter window opens.

He said: “The team will have to work through as best they can and see how they’re placed in January.

“If Inverness are still near the top of the league, which I’m sure they will be, they need a couple of players in, to reinforce the squad and give the current players a boost.

“I’d be looking at adding another defender and striker – Billy Mckay puts in a power of work and could do with fresh support.

“It all depends on the timescales of those injured players.”

Big performance needed at Greenock

This Friday, ICT travel to Cappielow to take on Morton, a side who won 1-0 in Inverness in August.

Dougie Imrie side’s 0-0 draw at Dundee leaves them mid-table, but only three points away from Caley Thistle.

Tokely believes the visitors must dig deep as they did to post recent away wins at Raith, Dundee, Ayr United and Cove Rangers.

He added: “There are some incredible results flying about – it’s an unbelievable league.

“If Inverness can put in the sort of battling performances, they have away from home lately, they have a chance. They seem to sometimes grind it out better away from home.

“It’s a big game and Morton were decent when they played in Inverness. Dougie will have them fired up and it will be an interesting one to watch.

“It was a good point for Inverness at the weekend, rather than two points dropped, given the personnel available. They played as well as they could.

“Raith are a really good football side and I was impressed by their movement and the way they passed the ball. They had a couple of near misses.”