North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness defeat champions Invergordon to strengthen title bid

Loch Ness have a golden chance of clinching this season’s North Caledonian League thanks to an impressive 3-1 win away to defending champions Invergordon.

Gary Campbell’s team have been in strong form of late, including their recent triumph in the Football Times Cup final.

Victory for Invergordon would have shot them into the title equation, but Loch Ness delivered a telling victory, which puts them 14 points clear of their beaten opponents, albeit having played three matches more.

Steven MacDonald’s early goal put Loch Ness in front, but an equaliser from Blair Morrison just before break-time levelled the contest.

However, Josh Race restored Shane Carling’s team’s advantage on 50 minutes and Allan MacPhee added a third goal with eight minutes remaining.

Tain Saints stay in hunt after 1-0 win

In reality, the only side now looking capable of possibly catching Loch Ness are Alan Geegan’s St Duthus after their 1-0 win against Golspie Sutherland.

Sam Ross popped up with the only goal in a game where St Duthus goalkeeper Johnny Allan captured the man of the match prize.

Saints host local opponents Alness United on Saturday, while Loch Ness travel to Halkirk United.

Orkney score points against Athletic

Inverness Athletic missed the chance to stay level with St Duthus as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Orkney at North Kessock.

Owen Rendall put the islanders in front late in the first half and, four minutes into the second half, Chris Simpson’s spot-kick doubled their lead.

A Ryan MacLeod penalty on 67 minutes brought Inverness back into contention, but Orkney dug deep to walk off with the win to move into seventh spot, along with five other teams locked on 21 points.

Nairn lose out to late Alness clincher

Alness United are fourth in the table – at the head of the 21-pointers – thanks to a last-gasp 4-3 victory against Nairn County’s young reserves.

In what was an end-to-end thriller, Rory Williamson put visitors Nairn ahead in the opening minute.

Ryan McFee equalised for United on 14 minutes, but Callum Maclean’s goal earned Nairn a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Ryan Ross levelled for Alness and Ryan McFee put the home team in front on 71 minutes.

Murray Wilson looked to have earned Nairn a deserved share of the spoils, but a stoppage-time goal from Stan Keith secured maximum points for the Dalmore Park team.

Six of the best from Fort William

Fort William are tucked just behind Alness as their 6-0 rout against Thurso gave them their seventh win in 11 games following last season’s demotion from the Highland League.

A double from Sean Ellis and a single from Andrew Mclean made it 3-0 by half-time and second half goals from Martin Munro, Diego Lazaro and Andrew Sneddon secured a comfortable win for the Claggan Parkers.

Young Lilywhites also net 6-0 victory

Clachnacuddin’s young reserve team overtook Nairn County to move 10th following their 6-0 win against basement visitors Bonar Bridge.

Kai Reid and Sean Reid-Nicol had Clach 2-0 ahead inside 20 minutes and second half doubles from Cammy Neville and Kieran Syrjanen made it a long afternoon for Bonar.

There are now just two weekend matchdays in the NCL before the mini winter shutdown until January 7.

NEXT NCFA FIXTURES. NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE – 10.12.22 Clachnacuddin 'A' v Invergordon

Fort William v Bonar Bridge

Halkirk Utd v Loch Ness

Orkney v Thurso (12.45)

St.Duthus v Alness Utd

Golspie Sutherland v Inverness Ath Kick offs are 1 p.m #NCFA #Northcaley pic.twitter.com/GtPMYFcw3I — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) December 3, 2022