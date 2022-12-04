North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness defeat champions Invergordon to strengthen title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness defeat champions Invergordon to strengthen title bid

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Goalmouth action from Inverness Athletic's 2-1 home defeat against Orkney. Image: Courtesy of Kevin Waddle
Goalmouth action from Inverness Athletic's 2-1 home defeat against Orkney. Image: Courtesy of Kevin Waddle

Loch Ness have a golden chance of clinching this season’s North Caledonian League thanks to an impressive 3-1 win away to defending champions Invergordon.

Gary Campbell’s team have been in strong form of late, including their recent triumph in the Football Times Cup final.

Victory for Invergordon would have shot them into the title equation, but Loch Ness delivered a telling victory, which puts them 14 points clear of their beaten opponents, albeit having played three matches more.

Steven MacDonald’s early goal put Loch Ness in front, but an equaliser from Blair Morrison just before break-time levelled the contest.

However, Josh Race restored Shane Carling’s team’s advantage on 50 minutes and Allan MacPhee added a third goal with eight minutes remaining.

Tain Saints stay in hunt after 1-0 win

In reality, the only side now looking capable of possibly catching Loch Ness are Alan Geegan’s St Duthus after their 1-0 win against Golspie Sutherland.

Sam Ross popped up with the only goal in a game where St Duthus goalkeeper Johnny Allan captured the man of the match prize.

Saints host local opponents Alness United on Saturday, while Loch Ness travel to Halkirk United.

Orkney score points against Athletic

Inverness Athletic missed the chance to stay level with St Duthus as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Orkney at North Kessock.

Owen Rendall put the islanders in front late in the first half and, four minutes into the second half, Chris Simpson’s spot-kick doubled their lead.

A Ryan MacLeod penalty on 67 minutes brought Inverness back into contention, but Orkney dug deep to walk off with the win to move into seventh spot, along with five other teams locked on 21 points.

Nairn lose out to late Alness clincher

Alness United are fourth in the table – at the head of the 21-pointers – thanks to a last-gasp 4-3 victory against Nairn County’s young reserves.

In what was an end-to-end thriller, Rory Williamson put visitors Nairn ahead in the opening minute.

Ryan McFee equalised for United on 14 minutes, but Callum Maclean’s goal earned Nairn a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Ryan Ross levelled for Alness and Ryan McFee put the home team in front on 71 minutes.

Murray Wilson looked to have earned Nairn a deserved share of the spoils, but a stoppage-time goal from Stan Keith secured maximum points for the Dalmore Park team.

Six of the best from Fort William

Fort William are tucked just behind Alness as their 6-0 rout against Thurso gave them their seventh win in 11 games following last season’s demotion from the Highland League.

A double from Sean Ellis and a single from Andrew Mclean made it 3-0 by half-time and second half goals from Martin Munro, Diego Lazaro and Andrew Sneddon secured a comfortable win for the Claggan Parkers.

Young Lilywhites also net 6-0 victory

Clachnacuddin’s young reserve team overtook Nairn County to move 10th following their 6-0 win against basement visitors Bonar Bridge.

Kai Reid and Sean Reid-Nicol had Clach 2-0 ahead inside 20 minutes and second half doubles from Cammy Neville and Kieran Syrjanen made it a long afternoon for Bonar.

There are now just two weekend matchdays in the NCL before the mini winter shutdown until January 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

The Inverness players celebrate as an own goal makes it 5-1 against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: A very welcome display from Billy Dodds' side to lift…
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Inverness defender Danny Devine is shaping up for a shot at Cove Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine hopes experience counts against Cove Rangers
Celtic's Joey Dawson celebrates after scoring to make it 5-2 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle linked with loan move for Celtic youngster
It's celebration time for Inverness number 10, Aaron Doran, after he shot his side in front in the Highland derby at Ross County on January 1, 2015. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle at New Year: Three most memorable January games for Inverness in past…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after three points against Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Craig Brown/SNS
New Year cheer is Caley Thistle goal as manager Billy Dodds says side owe…
St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan until the end of the season. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle swoop to sign St Mirren winger Jay Henderson in loan deal

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented