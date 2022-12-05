Caley Thistle announce plan to play under-18s in Challenge Cup tie with Hamilton due to injury crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have stated they intend to play the majority of their under-18s against Hamilton Accies due to their current injury crisis.

The SPFL Trust Trophy tie is due to take place at New Douglas Park on Saturday but in advance of supporters buying tickets, the club have issued a statement confirming their intentions.

The Caley Jags have expressed frustration at the SPFL turning down their request to recall loan players from the Highland League, to bolster their thin-on-the-ground squad.

As the ticket prices for our away SPFL Trust cup tie v Hamilton are announced, the club feels that it is only fair to let Caley Thistle fans know that because of our continued unprecedented injury situation and the lack — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 5, 2022

The statement read: “As the ticket prices for our away SPFL Trust cup tie v Hamilton are announced, the club feels that it is only fair to let Caley Thistle fans know that because of our continued unprecedented injury situation and the lack of assistance we applied for via the proper channels at the SPFL, the club will have no choice but to play a team in this tie which will not include many of our current 1st team squad.

“While we will obviously welcome support for the boys, this in effect will mean our under-18 squad, many of whom are still at school will play the game, and we believe that it is only fair that our supporters know this in advance of purchasing tickets and planning a round trip journey of six hours plus and over 300 miles, which we do of course face again the following week in the League match at Hamilton.

“We have spoken to Hamilton in advance of the ticket announcement to explain our situation which is in no way a reflection of anything else other than our injury situation.”

Four of Caley Thistle’s seven substitutes in the weekend’s defeat to Dundee were under the age of 18, with Matthew Strachan, Keith Bray, Calum MacKay and Aaron Nicolson named on the bench.

Manager Billy Dodds is currently without Sean Welsh, Tom Walsh, Shane Sutherland, Austin Samuels, Scott Allardice, Roddy MacGregor, Billy Mckay, Robbie Deas and Zak Delaney.

One of their other substitutes on Saturday was Ryan Barrett, who the club recruited at the end of last month but had not played a game in eight months, before coming off the bench against the Dark Blues.