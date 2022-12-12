Calum MacKay, 17, presses case for Caley Thistle game-time after impressing at Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calum MacKay, 17, presses case for Caley Thistle game-time after impressing at Hamilton

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 10:00 am
Caley Thistle forward Calum MacKay gets in ahead of Hamilton opponent Matthew Shiels. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Caley Thistle forward Calum MacKay gets in ahead of Hamilton opponent Matthew Shiels. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Young gun Calum MacKay insists he’s ready, willing and able to shine for Caley Thistle if and when called upon.

The 17-year-old starlet was one of nine teenagers who played for Inverness in Saturday’s 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat at Hamilton in the all-Championship clash with a difference.

Due to a nine-man-deep injury list, Inverness confirmed last week they would be fielding a mainly under-18s side at New Douglas Park against an Accies team which had a mixture of youth and reasonably experienced players.

An early Sam Nixon own goal and a Reegan Mimnaugh strike put John Rankin’s team into the quarter-finals, however, they meet again at the same venue this Saturday in the league with points at stake.

Calum MacKay holds off Hamilton’s Michael Doyle. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Mid-table ICT have not posted a league win since beating Cove Rangers 1-0 in October, while Hamilton are two points adrift at the foot of the table.

Forward MacKay, who was described as “excellent” by coach Ryan Esson at full-time, speaks with maturity and played with confidence in his second start for the side.

He’s been one of the young lads who has been part of the first-team pool, making his debut in a 3-3 draw with Brechin City earlier in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Earlier debut helped settle MacKay

And the younger brother of 21-year-old on-loan Hibs starlet Dan explained he didn’t suffer nerves before the match and is keen to make an impact should boss Billy Dodds give him the nod.

He said: “It was a good experience for all the boys.

“It was a young team, but it helped having Mark Ridgers in goals – he brings that experience.

“Just getting out there and having that opportunity was something that everybody appreciated. That’s where we all want to be.

“I was quite confident, because I’d had a game under my belt already. I wanted to try and be more of a leader of the pitch for those lads making their debuts.

“It’s been good for me to be part of the first-team squad this year – I’m happy to be there. If I’m needed, I’m ready to go on.”

Chances to score after early opener

MacKay was pleased by how the team responded to the loss of an early goal and felt there were lessons learned by Accies’ cutting edge.

He said: “We lose goals in games, but it’s about how you react to them that counts.

“I thought we did well with the chances we had. We could have scored and taken the game to them.

“That’s what happens in first-team football. There is a difference.

“If you make a mistake in an 18s game, it might lead to a chance, but it might not lead to a goal. Hamilton were ruthless, they’ve been there and done it.”

MacKay spells out long-term goals

And MacKay is sure the youngsters can only take heart from such a positive performance as they push for first-team minutes and to remain in Dodds’ mind.

He added: “The pathway is there for us. Myself and Matthew Strachan have had (first-team) game time and Keith (Bray) and Aaron (Nicolson) have been on the bench, so although we’ve not had the experience of some of the Hamilton players, we’re still young.

“Games like Saturday will give the boys confidence and the chance to hopefully give the gaffer something to think about next year and maybe get to sign full-time contracts.”

Sixth-placed Inverness will return to a more usual line-up at Accies this weekend in the Championship, with fourth-spot six points away and Ayr United nine points in front of them.

