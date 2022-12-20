Caley Thistle producing fine talent for the future, says ex-goalkeeper Michael Fraser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle producing fine talent for the future, says ex-goalkeeper Michael Fraser

Paul Chalk
December 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 20, 2022, 7:59 am
Goalkeeper Michael Fraser when he was in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group
Goalkeeper Michael Fraser when he was in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group

Michael Fraser reckons Caley Thistle deserve plenty of plaudits for producing a crop of talented teenagers who are eager to gain Championship action.

The former Inverness goalkeeper served the Highlanders in the top-flight from 2002-2009 after coming through the youth ranks at the Caledonian Stadium.

And he was delighted to see many of coach Ryan Esson’s under-18s shine in a 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy loss at Hamilton earlier this month.

Saturday’s return to New Douglas Park on league business was called off due to a frozen pitch and, with nine players injured right now, head coach Billy Dodds might well now trust some of the starlets to face Partick Thistle in the league on Friday night.

The Caley Jags opted to field nine under-18s against Accies in their Challenge Cup outing to give the weary first-team a rest amid a punishing schedule. And Fraser gave this decision the thumbs-up.

He said: “It was a brilliant move – I wish they did that when I was young.

“While the younger players might be expected to earn their place in the team, they are then maybe put into action and expected to cope.

“I was a bit surprised they played so many 18s against Hamilton, but it was good for the young boys. I’ve heard there are a lot of talented young players at Inverness right now.

“What’s the point of having young players if you don’t give them a taste of it?

“I know it’s hard for a manager – who can get sacked after losing a few games – to pick young players.

“Every club in the world want to see young players come through, and managers maybe can’t afford to risk it because they need to win games, or they feel they’re not ready.

“It means younger lads might move on without ever having had the chance of playing.

“Caley Thistle have done well in producing so many young players out of all the clubs at that level, as have Hamilton for a number of years.

Michael Fraser in Inverness colours in 2008. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I remember playing against Hamilton and they always had a good number of talented home-grown young footballers.

“I hope the cup-tie gave them a good taste of what’s required.

“It’s a step in the right direction.”

Teens might just make breakthrough if given game time

Fraser, 39, believes most supporters wouldn’t slate their manager for pitching in one or two of their most capable teenagers, even when the pressure is on for results.

He said: “It would have been a worthwhile game for them against opponents from the same division.

“Some managers might see it as a risk, but I don’t think they’d get criticised for it.

“Any supporter will always want to see the boys coming through at their own club. It can pay off and then you have one or two who might just become first-team players.

Danny Gillan, right, with ICT under-18s Ryan Esson after the recent Hamilton Accies tie. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

“Danny Gillan, who I had in my goalkeeping academy, actually came on for Mark Ridgers in that Hamilton tie. He’s a very good keeper and I was delighted to see him involved.

“It was good the goalie got on and it was not just the outfield players. It was a good way to do it.”

Vital for ICT to stay in sight of rivals

Inverness have a game in hand over Friday’s hosts Partick Thistle after the Hamilton postponement.

Ian McCall’s Jags, who beat Championship leaders Ayr United 3-2, now have a four-point advantage over ICT and Fraser feels the Highlanders cannot allow that gap to increase going into Christmas weekend.

He added: “In the Championship, you’re always challenging for something, whether it’s to stay up or push for promotion.

“The odd free Saturday can be fine, but overall you want to play, otherwise teams get the chance to pull further ahead of you.

Patrick Thistle manager Ian McCall.

“If Partick were to win to move seven points clear, it’s not ideal, so Caley Thistle have to try and get the win on Friday and I’m sure they will be confident of doing that.

“Billy Dodds will know if they can stay in touch going into the last couple of months then they can have a chance, as they have proved before.”

Inverness are seeking their first league win for two months, which could see them rise from seventh position.

