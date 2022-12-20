Caley Thistle producing fine talent for the future, says ex-goalkeeper Michael Fraser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Fraser reckons Caley Thistle deserve plenty of plaudits for producing a crop of talented teenagers who are eager to gain Championship action.

The former Inverness goalkeeper served the Highlanders in the top-flight from 2002-2009 after coming through the youth ranks at the Caledonian Stadium.

And he was delighted to see many of coach Ryan Esson’s under-18s shine in a 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy loss at Hamilton earlier this month.

Saturday’s return to New Douglas Park on league business was called off due to a frozen pitch and, with nine players injured right now, head coach Billy Dodds might well now trust some of the starlets to face Partick Thistle in the league on Friday night.

The Caley Jags opted to field nine under-18s against Accies in their Challenge Cup outing to give the weary first-team a rest amid a punishing schedule. And Fraser gave this decision the thumbs-up.

He said: “It was a brilliant move – I wish they did that when I was young.

“While the younger players might be expected to earn their place in the team, they are then maybe put into action and expected to cope.

“I was a bit surprised they played so many 18s against Hamilton, but it was good for the young boys. I’ve heard there are a lot of talented young players at Inverness right now.

“What’s the point of having young players if you don’t give them a taste of it?

“I know it’s hard for a manager – who can get sacked after losing a few games – to pick young players.

“Every club in the world want to see young players come through, and managers maybe can’t afford to risk it because they need to win games, or they feel they’re not ready.

“It means younger lads might move on without ever having had the chance of playing.

“Caley Thistle have done well in producing so many young players out of all the clubs at that level, as have Hamilton for a number of years.

“I remember playing against Hamilton and they always had a good number of talented home-grown young footballers.

“I hope the cup-tie gave them a good taste of what’s required.

“It’s a step in the right direction.”

Teens might just make breakthrough if given game time

Fraser, 39, believes most supporters wouldn’t slate their manager for pitching in one or two of their most capable teenagers, even when the pressure is on for results.

He said: “It would have been a worthwhile game for them against opponents from the same division.

“Some managers might see it as a risk, but I don’t think they’d get criticised for it.

“Any supporter will always want to see the boys coming through at their own club. It can pay off and then you have one or two who might just become first-team players.

“Danny Gillan, who I had in my goalkeeping academy, actually came on for Mark Ridgers in that Hamilton tie. He’s a very good keeper and I was delighted to see him involved.

“It was good the goalie got on and it was not just the outfield players. It was a good way to do it.”

Vital for ICT to stay in sight of rivals

Inverness have a game in hand over Friday’s hosts Partick Thistle after the Hamilton postponement.

Ian McCall’s Jags, who beat Championship leaders Ayr United 3-2, now have a four-point advantage over ICT and Fraser feels the Highlanders cannot allow that gap to increase going into Christmas weekend.

He added: “In the Championship, you’re always challenging for something, whether it’s to stay up or push for promotion.

“The odd free Saturday can be fine, but overall you want to play, otherwise teams get the chance to pull further ahead of you.

“If Partick were to win to move seven points clear, it’s not ideal, so Caley Thistle have to try and get the win on Friday and I’m sure they will be confident of doing that.

“Billy Dodds will know if they can stay in touch going into the last couple of months then they can have a chance, as they have proved before.”

Inverness are seeking their first league win for two months, which could see them rise from seventh position.