Caley Thistle don’t need to panic as boss Billy Dodds eyes win at Partick Thistle

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are not hitting the panic button and trust their qualities will take them back to winning ways as they prepare to tackle Partick Thistle on Friday.

The Inverness head coach is urging his injury-hit, seventh-placed, Championship side to stand up to the challenge of facing a Thistle team who last week defeated leaders Ayr United 3-2.

That result lifted the Glasgow Jags to fifth spot and opened up a four-point advantage over the injury-hit Highlanders, who have failed to win any of their last seven league games.

It’s one win apiece in this fixture this term, with a real off-night in August at Firhill ending in a 4-1 Partick rout, and ICT responding two months later when Billy Mckay earned a 1-0 home victory.

No ‘curveballs’ to defeat Partick

Dodds, who should welcome back defender Zak Delaney, insists sticking to their beliefs is central to the team turning the corner in terms of results.

Partick are on a four-game unbeaten run and that followed six straight defeats which Dodds says is an example of keeping the faith against adversity.

He said: “I won’t break what we do. I might make different decisions along the way, but I don’t think there will be too many curveballs.

“I think you start throwing in curveballs – although you would never say don’t do anything different – when you’re desperate, and we’re not desperate.

“Yes, we want to be closer, but there have been reasons for that.

“Once I’ve got my full squad, if we can hang in there until then, I’m sure we’ll be there or thereabouts.

“I’m not expecting anything different from Partick either. When (Partick manager) Ian (McCall) was having a few bad results, they stuck to what they did best because they knew it would turn at some point.

“Now they’ve won two and drawn one of their last three (league) games, so it has turned for them and it will turn for us if we get a fair crack at the whip.”

Firhill rout forgotten as ICT hunt win

The sore result at Firhill was put to bed by the 1-0 win in the Highlands in October and Dodds insists all that matters is what they do in this game as they hunt down the win.

He said: “We’ve played them since and beat them here 1-0, so we don’t owe any team anything.

“We’ll get what we get out of any individual game based on what we put in.

“Last time up here we matched them well. We were really up for the game, they had a man sent off and we had to be patient to win the game.

“We’re not after anybody, just three points.”

Dodds looking for rub of the green

Partick’s victory over against Ayr keeps the Honest Men nine points in front of Inverness ahead of their showdown with second-placed Dundee on Friday.

Dodds feels a little luck can play its part in ICT following the fortunes of an improving Firhill team.

He added: “I wasn’t shocked that Partick beat Ayr, because it’s so evenly-matched.

“You have to get your foundation, and Partick have been doing that and their results have picked up. I’m sure that will happen to us.

“It took their goalkeeper (Jamie Sneddon) to score a late goal against Cove Rangers (for a 1-1 draw), and that gave them confidence, so slowly but surely we’ll start picking up points too.

“We are one of the better teams in the league, but we need the football gods to look after us sometimes.

“That’s the only way I’m looking, that’s what I’m focused on.”

Ex-Cove star Milne impresses Dodds

Former Cove Rangers left-back Harry Milne has been impressing for Thistle this season and chipped in with his fourth goal of the campaign against Ayr last week.

Dodds rates the summer signing, but hopes his team are asking the 26-year-old most of the questions on Friday night.

He said: “I’ve watched all the footage over the last couple of days.

“Harry’s gone from part-time football at Cove to there and he has really taken to it.

“I watched him against Hibs last year and he stood out then, and that’s maybe why a few teams went for him.

“He’s going to be a threat, but we’re hoping to test him defensively.”