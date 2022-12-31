New Year cheer is Caley Thistle goal as manager Billy Dodds says side owe fans win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Billy Dodds is urging Caley Thistle to offer fans overdue cheer this New Year and blast back to winning form in the Championship.

As they seek to secure their first league win in nine outings, he warned Monday’s visitors Cove Rangers are dangerous opponents under the guidance of his friend and former colleague Jim McIntyre.

Last Friday, a meek display saw Inverness slump to a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Partick Thistle, leaving them 11 points behind new leaders Dundee, seven points outside the top four and just two points ahead of Cove in eighth.

Seventh position for the injury-hit Highlanders is miles away from where they need to be, having set out to win the title.

After losing to Thistle in the way they did, Dodds was furious and said some players had shown they were not of the necessary level for the second tier, while skipper Sean Welsh labelled the performance “unacceptable”.

Huge response needed against Cove

Dodds has been pleased by his players’ reaction to their Firhill mauling in recent days, and now wants them to right their wrongs against Cove, saying: “It’s nice the boys realise, for the first time, they let themselves and the club down.

“Although we’ve lost in other games, it was the manner of this defeat which was different.

“The boys realise that, but I’ve got to do my bit as well. We’ve been working on it all week.

“We’ve been hurting and it’s all about what we do from here on it. That’s what my focus is on.

“It’s about how they respond to that. They know they let themselves, the club and myself down.

“In the last few training sessions, they have responded, but they have got to show it on the pitch against Cove.

“Although we never had (a full complement of) players against Partick, we should be showing up better than we did.

“If you have given your all, fans realise that. We owe them after Friday night. We have to prove we’re better than that.”

Christmas woe after Firhill rout

The Partick nightmare, which followed a 4-1 Firhill defeat earlier this season, came two days before Christmas, ruining the festivities for many at ICT.

Dodds hopes the display has been on his squad’s minds since.

He said: “I was hurt. At Christmas I should be concentrating on my family and I’m concentrating on what has just gone on. I drove up the road back to Inverness and all I thought about was the game.

Aaron Doran’s goal was the only plus point in the 5-1 defeat for ICT at Partick. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group”If the players look at themselves, they know they let themselves down.

“Partick are capable of beating us, but it was about the manner which they beat us.

“If you don’t get a response, there is something wrong with you as a professional footballer.”

Staying up would be Cove’s best achievement – Dodds

Dodds was assistant to McIntyre when they won the 2016 League Cup at Ross County. They remain close friends as well as rivals now in the Championship.

Cove’s 2-0 victory against Hamilton, on the same night as ICT’s Firhill failings, gives McIntyre’s men the chance to leapfrog ICT into seventh – if they can post their first away win in the Championship.

The Aberdeen club, who came up as League One champions last season under Paul Hartley, are used to success.

And Dodds insists if McIntyre keeps Cove up this term, it will match anything achieved by the recent Highland League winners and consistently-promoted aces so far.

He said: “Jim has no doubt improved Cove Rangers. I was at their game against Hamilton when they led by a few goals and they drew 4-4. But they are now picking up points along the way.

“Jim is doing a great job and if he keeps Cove in the division that’s as good as them winning all their titles. It’s a step up and that’s what his job is.

“There’s a reason why they are just two points behind us. We’ve not had results or resources, but any game right now, given where we are in the table, is going to be formidable.

“It’s down to how our mental approach is. If we show that, we still have enough to pick up points.

“Whoever we play against, it will be formidable. We’ve got a hard job as Cove are coming here on the back of a good win against Hamilton and they will be full of confidence.

“However, can we beat Cove? Absolutely, but we need to work hard first.”

Devine return boosts Caley Thistle

Eight senior Caley Thistle players, including Robbie Deas, Scott Allardice, Roddy MacGregor and Shane Sutherland, remain out with injury.

Central defender Danny Devine returns from a groin injury to line up against Cove on Monday, which boosts Dodds, who believes having a clutch of stars to hand would have ICT right in the promotion mix.

He said: “It’s always nice to have your experienced players back. Having Danny back will help us.

“It’s up to us to go out and show it against Cove. It will be difficult until we get players back. We have to hang in there to then have a fair crack at it.

“I genuinely believe if I had three-quarters of my squad, we’d probably be in the top four.

“We’re not and this is where we are, so it’s up to those who are left to show, first and foremost, the desire and commitment, and bite and scratch to get a result.”