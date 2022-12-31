New Year cheer is Caley Thistle goal as manager Billy Dodds says side owe fans win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Year cheer is Caley Thistle goal as manager Billy Dodds says side owe fans win

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after three points against Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Craig Brown/SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after three points against Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Craig Brown/SNS

Boss Billy Dodds is urging Caley Thistle to offer fans overdue cheer this New Year and blast back to winning form in the Championship.

As they seek to secure their first league win in nine outings, he warned Monday’s visitors Cove Rangers are dangerous opponents under the guidance of his friend and former colleague Jim McIntyre.

Last Friday, a meek display saw Inverness slump to a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Partick Thistle, leaving them 11 points behind new leaders Dundee, seven points outside the top four and just two points ahead of Cove in eighth. 

Seventh position for the injury-hit Highlanders is miles away from where they need to be, having set out to win the title.

After losing to Thistle in the way they did, Dodds was furious and said some players had shown they were not of the necessary level for the second tier, while skipper Sean Welsh labelled the performance “unacceptable”. 

Huge response needed against Cove

Dodds has been pleased by his players’ reaction to their Firhill mauling in recent days, and now wants them to right their wrongs against Cove, saying: “It’s nice the boys realise, for the first time, they let themselves and the club down.

“Although we’ve lost in other games, it was the manner of this defeat which was different.

“The boys realise that, but I’ve got to do my bit as well. We’ve been working on it all week.

“We’ve been hurting and it’s all about what we do from here on it. That’s what my focus is on.

“It’s about how they respond to that. They know they let themselves, the club and myself down.

“In the last few training sessions, they have responded, but they have got to show it on the pitch against Cove.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds makes his point from the sidelines at Firhill. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

“Although we never had (a full complement of) players against Partick, we should be showing up better than we did.

“If you have given your all, fans realise that. We owe them after Friday night. We have to prove we’re better than that.”

Christmas woe after Firhill rout

The Partick nightmare, which followed a 4-1 Firhill defeat earlier this season, came two days before Christmas, ruining the festivities for many at ICT.

Dodds hopes the display has been on his squad’s minds since.

He said: “I was hurt. At Christmas I should be concentrating on my family and I’m concentrating on what has just gone on. I drove up the road back to Inverness and all I thought about was the game.

Aaron Doran’s goal was the only plus point in the 5-1 defeat for ICT at Partick. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group”If the players look at themselves, they know they let themselves down.

“Partick are capable of beating us, but it was about the manner which they beat us.

“If you don’t get a response, there is something wrong with you as a professional footballer.”

Staying up would be Cove’s best achievement – Dodds

Dodds was assistant to McIntyre when they won the 2016 League Cup at Ross County. They remain close friends as well as rivals now in the Championship.

Cove’s 2-0 victory against Hamilton, on the same night as ICT’s Firhill failings, gives McIntyre’s men the chance to leapfrog ICT into seventh – if they can post their first away win in the Championship.

The Aberdeen club, who came up as League One champions last season under Paul Hartley, are used to success.

And Dodds insists if McIntyre keeps Cove up this term, it will match anything achieved by the recent Highland League winners and consistently-promoted aces so far.

He said: “Jim has no doubt improved Cove Rangers. I was at their game against Hamilton when they led by a few goals and they drew 4-4. But they are now picking up points along the way.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS

“Jim is doing a great job and if he keeps Cove in the division that’s as good as them winning all their titles. It’s a step up and that’s what his job is.

“There’s a reason why they are just two points behind us. We’ve not had results or resources, but any game right now, given where we are in the table, is going to be formidable.

“It’s down to how our mental approach is. If we show that, we still have enough to pick up points.

Cove Rangers’ Leighton McIntosh, middle, scored a late brace to secure a 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

“Whoever we play against, it will be formidable. We’ve got a hard job as Cove are coming here on the back of a good win against Hamilton and they will be full of confidence.

“However, can we beat Cove? Absolutely, but we need to work hard first.”

Devine return boosts Caley Thistle

Eight senior Caley Thistle players, including Robbie Deas, Scott Allardice, Roddy MacGregor and Shane Sutherland, remain out with injury.

Central defender Danny Devine returns from a groin injury to line up against Cove on Monday, which boosts Dodds, who believes having a clutch of stars to hand would have ICT right in the promotion mix.

He said: “It’s always nice to have your experienced players back. Having Danny back will help us.

Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine.

“It’s up to us to go out and show it against Cove. It will be difficult until we get players back. We have to hang in there to then have a fair crack at it.

“I genuinely believe if I had three-quarters of my squad, we’d probably be in the top four.

“We’re not and this is where we are, so it’s up to those who are left to show, first and foremost, the desire and commitment, and bite and scratch to get a result.”

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Inverness defender Danny Devine is shaping up for a shot at Cove Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine hopes experience counts against Cove Rangers
Celtic's Joey Dawson celebrates after scoring to make it 5-2 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle linked with loan move for Celtic youngster
It's celebration time for Inverness number 10, Aaron Doran, after he shot his side in front in the Highland derby at Ross County on January 1, 2015. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle at New Year: Three most memorable January games for Inverness in past…
St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan until the end of the season. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle swoop to sign St Mirren winger Jay Henderson in loan deal
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Five youngsters making January loan returns to boost injury-hit Caley Thistle
Neil McCann wants to see Inverness boss Billy Dodds add to his injury-hit squad in January. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds needs January cash boost, insists former boss Neil McCann
Daniel MacKay. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle focus key for Daniel MacKay as Hibs keep tabs on winger's progress
Aberdeen's Liam Scales looks dejected in the match against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen cannot keep up defensive errors

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling

