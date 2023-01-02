Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes poor run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle surged to their biggest victory of the season as their 6-1 Championship rout of Cove Rangers smashed a torrid winless streak.

Jack Sanders headed Cove into the lead, but Billy Mckay and Danny Devine goals turned it around for ICT before Mckay’s spot-kick made it 3-1 by the interval.

Own goals by Kyle McClelland and Scott Ross took the game out of reach, before Mckay added a sixth for his hat-trick.

The romp doesn’t take ICT higher in the table, but they are now within four points of fourth spot and 10 points of new leaders Queen’s Park.

The hosts went into this latest second-tier north derby with plenty to ponder on the back of their 5-1 hammering at Partick Thistle.

That sore score two days before Christmas extended Caley Thistle’s winless run to eight league games, with their last Championship success coming in mid-October when they beat Cove 1-0 at the Balmoral Stadium.

ICT’s well-documented injury crisis remained plain for all to see, with eight usual first-team stars still out.

Sections of the Caley Thistle support have been becoming increasingly frustrated with results under Dodds, with many of those calling for a change.

He did turn around a three-month winless run last season to lead Inverness all the way to the Premiership play-off final via a third-place finish, but this year’s title bid looks a tall order even now.

Cove manager Jim McIntyre, who enjoyed League Cup success with Dodds as his assistant at Ross County in 2016, arrived at the Caledonian Stadium without the worries of his good friend in the opposite dugout.

Cove’s 2-0 home win against Hamilton Accies lifted last season’s League One winners to within two points of Inverness before kick-off.

Defender Max Johnston was not with Cove for this game after the 19-year-old was recalled to Motherwell after making a dozen appearances since joining on loan in September.

His right-back berth was taken by Scott Ross, while Leighton McIntosh came in for on-loan St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour, who suffered an ankle injury against Accies.

Dodds made four changes to his line-up, with winger Jay Henderson, who has joined on loan from Premiership side St Mirren, making his debut.

The headline Inverness team news was the return to the net for Mark Ridgers in place of Cammy MacKay, with Danny Devine and Aaron Doran also in for starts.

Two Mckay chances early on had the home fans off their seats, while Cove’s Mitch Megginson fired a warning shot over the top from a Fraser Fyvie corner.

The opener arrived on 21 minutes for Cove when Sanders powered a header past Ridgers into the net from another tempting corner from Fyvie. Given their league placings and run, this was dangerous territory for ICT.

However, Caley Jags drew level on 32 minutes, stemming from a free-kick conceded by Ross when he tripped Daniel MacKay.

Captain Sean Welsh flighted in a free-kick and Mckay pounced in the box to steer a header beyond McKenzie for a massive leveller.

Cove were then dealt a blow when injury cut short striker Gerry McDonagh’s afternoon, with Jamie Masson taking his place.

Five minutes before the break, ICT got in front when, from another Welsh free-kick, Devine supplied the finish in the box to bury a shot home from 10 yards.

There was one more big moment before the break when Sanders handled the ball in the box and referee pointed to the spot and booked the Cove defender.

Mckay, cool as a cucumber, guided the ball into the net to create a two-goal cushion for the hosts.

Just a few minutes after the break, Daniel MacKay sent in a cross intended for Billy Mckay and it knocked into the net by substitute Kyle McClelland for 4-1.

Cove had barely recovered before a free-kick from Welsh was punched by keeper McKenzie and the ball bounced off Ross and finished in the net for a second own goal on 52 minutes.

Inverness keeper Ridgers ensured there was no glimmer of hope for the visitors when he saved from Fyvie, and Caley Thistle were not finished with their attacking intent.

Billy Mckay poked the ball home from close range, after Doran’s header came off the post from Henderson’s delivery into the box, for 6-1 on 63 minutes.

This Saturday, ICT travel to second-bottom Arbroath, while Cove Rangers are home to Queen’s Park.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 7, Welsh 7, Devine 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 7 (Cairns 81), Doran 6 (Nicolson 81), Ram 6 (Ram 85), Hyde 6, Daniel MacKay 7 (Boyd 74), Henderson 6 (Thompson 81), Delaney 6. Subs not used – MacKay (GK), Oakley.

COVE RANGERS (4-4-1-1) – McKenzie 5, Scully 6, Ross 5, McDonagh 5 (Masson 34), Yule 6, Megginson 7, McIntosh 6, Longstaff 7, Sanders 5, Fyvie 6, Reynolds 6 (McClelland 46). Subs not used – Gourlay (GK), Towler, Vigurs, Leitch, Dunne.

Referee – Craig Napier.

Attendance – 2052.

Man of the match – Billy Mckay.