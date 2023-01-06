Billy Dodds hopes for calm day as he looks for Caley Thistle to take ‘confidence’ into Arbroath clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Dodds hopes for calm day as he looks for Caley Thistle to take ‘confidence’ into Arbroath clash

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 6, 2023, 5:00 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds hopes his side can blow Arbroath away – in calm Gayfield conditions – to maintain their recovery and climb up the Championship table.

Monday’s crushing 6-1 rout of Cove Rangers ended an eight-match winless league run for Inverness and moved them within four points of both fourth-placed Morton and fifth-place Partick Thistle. 

Saturday’s hosts Arbroath their own poor run of form by beating then-leaders Dundee 4-2, before being further bolstered by signing midfielder Joao Balde and winger Yasin El-Mhanni.

They followed that up on Thursday when they signed former Ross County midfielder Ryan Dow from Peterhead.

Back in August, ICT and Arbroath were hampered by strong winds in a poor 0-0 Gayfield draw, and Dodds hopes the conditions allow his team to put on the kind of performance they produced against Cove.

Gayfield fixture ‘could be a cracker’

He said: “Fingers are crossed for the weather gods as you don’t want wind.

“Arbroath, to their credit, aren’t just a team who lump it, they can play as well.

“Players they brought in, they will want to play the ball down.

“I am praying it is a nice calm day.”

Dodds added: “I watched Arbroath’s win at Dundee and they were excellent. They have a few new signings and they have got a freshness about them.

“They will be in the exact same frame of mind as us. It was always going to be a tough game down there anyway, but after both teams winning with really good performances, it hopefully has the makings of a cracker where we come out on top.

“The biggest thing for me was we’d lacked movement (in our play) before, perhaps because of a lack of confidence. The off-the-ball movement was brilliant for all the goals (against Cove). I asked them for that. We can’t just play in front of teams.

Billy Mckay netted a hat-trick, including this penalty, against Cove Rangers. Image:  Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

“The set-piece movement was great as well, such as from Danny Devine and Billy Mckay for the first two goals.

“That’s the way we can play and the way we must play, but it all comes from having confidence.

“Some players, when you’re not winning games, don’t show for the ball as much as when we’re winning.

“As soon as we got our goals, we seen how everyone wanted the ball. That’s human nature – but we have to keep that going and take that into Arbroath.”

Mental strength was brilliant

Inverness recovered from the loss of an early goal to thump Cove and, having viewed the match again, Dodds fully appreciates the high standard set by his players.

He said: “I have watched the game back and, at the time, you don’t perhaps realise how well you’re playing.

“We had a shaky period when, after we lost a goal, we could have conceded another, but the way we showed mental strength was brilliant. It didn’t surprise me, but it all came to the fore as we got the goals.

“Against Partick Thistle (5-1 loss), it went the other way.

“Against Cove, it could have gone that way, but it didn’t and that’s a really good sign for me. I know we’re capable of that.”

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/ SNS Group

Vital Inverness bag more victories in January

And Dodds, who might add one more loan signing this month to follow St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson, insists league games this month against Arbroath, Queen’s Park and Raith Rovers offer no margin for error for his promotion-chasers.

He added: “I’m glad to be going to Arbroath on the back of a win rather than dropped points where we’d be going looking for a win. We’re in a much better place.

“If we’re going to do anything in the Championship this year, we have to sustain that form in the coming weeks.

“We have to pick up points on the next batch of games to keep on the coat-tails of other sides, or even claw them back.

“We want to get into the top four and build from there. That’s me getting ahead of myself, but that’s the way it’s got to be if we’re going to do anything this season.”

 

