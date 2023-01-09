Caley Thistle fan view: Two vital wins as Inverness enter the Spiders’ web

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Two vital wins as Inverness enter the Spiders’ web

By David Sutherland
January 9, 2023, 11:45 am
Lewis Nicolson celebrates his goal to make it 4-1 at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Lewis Nicolson celebrates his goal to make it 4-1 at Arbroath. Image: SNS

There was a slight element of doubt in my mind about how well Caley Thistle had played against Cove Rangers last week.

Yes, they had scored six, and that doesn’t happen very often, but Cove lost their way completely that afternoon and Jim McIntyre paid the price.

New manager Paul Hartley will be under no illusions about the task that lies ahead after his new team lost very heavily again on Saturday against Queen’s Park.

This season is proving more of a challenge for Arbroath but they had to be going into Saturday’s game feeling pretty good about themselves after winning at Dens Park.

With Inverness having a pretty patchy record at Gayfield in recent years the eventual outcome was far from clear in my mind as the game kicked off.

Yet you have to say that once again Caley Thistle won with something to spare. 

I said recently that the games against the Red Lichties and Cove could completely derail our season and Billy Dodds’ time here as manager.

There will be fans who continue to be cynical about the manager but I can’t ignore that under a bit of pressure his team has taken six points in these two games and scored 10 goals in the process.

So, a good start to 2023 but things will get more challenging with two games on consecutive Saturdays against Queen’s Park in the Championship and Scottish Cup.

I will be really interested to see how Caley Thistle get on against the in-form Spiders.

 

