Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds says sky-high spirit is ideal ahead of Queen’s Park double

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 9:42 am
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds has seen his side score 10 goals in two games. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds insists high confidence will be crucial as they get set to face shock Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

Owen Coyle’s Spiders, who won promotion via the League One play-offs, are impressive on several levels, with their 6-0 rout of Cove Rangers moving them four points clear of Ayr United and Dundee. 

They kicked off their Championship season with a front-foot display in a 1-1 draw at Inverness in July and beat ICT 2-1 at Ochilview in November, which was the first of eight successive victories in all competitions.

However, after a dreadful winter with zero league wins in eight outings, injury-hit Inverness blasted back last week.

They recovered from the loss of the first goal to dismantle Cove Rangers 6-1 then followed that up with a 4-1 victory at Arbroath on Saturday to sit four points behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle.

Queen’s Park, who were driven by four-goal striker Simon Murray against Cove, visit the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday on league business before returning seven days later for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Dodds believes his players have shown in their last two matches they have strong mentalities to deal with what is in front of them and he is relishing the upcoming double-header.

He said: “After the Cove game, I said it was just a start and we took that confidence into the Arbroath game. We had to, again, react to losing a sloppy goal, but the players showed the right mindset.

“The Queen’s Park games will be tasty. They go into after eight wins (in all competitions) and they are growing as a team and as a club.

“But when we were not at our best, we were still competitive against them, so they will be tasty games. I’m looking forward to them.

“If we are playing well and scoring goals, with our confidence up, we’re more than capable of beating most teams in this league.”

Nicolson ‘has great chance in game’

Dodds was thrilled to see left-back Lewis Nicolson, who recently returned from a loan spell at League Two Elgin City, deftly nod home the final goal in the weekend victory v Arbroath.

It was the 18-year-old’s second goal for ICT, having opened his account against Ayr United in the Championship last season.

Dodds feels Nicolson’s heading can get better still, and sees a bright future in store for the academy graduate, who was also on loan at Highland League side Clach last term.

Lewis Nicolson scores with his head to make it 4-1 at Arbroath. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

He said: “It was some header.

“It’s an aspect that Lewis has to work on, but he’s got everything. He’s like a machine and has a great left peg – he has got a great chance in the game.

“It was a great headed goal, though. He had a lot to do and angled it in. I was thrilled for him.”

Dodds still on hunt for new players

Dodds has so far brought one new face in during the transfer window, with 20-year-old right-midfielder Jay Henderson signing on loan from Premiership side St Mirren until the end of the season.

The Caley Jags manager insists the work is ongoing to try and improve the squad, especially given there are still nine players out with injuries.

They are defenders Robbie Deas and Cammy Harper, midfielders Scott Allardice and Roddy MacGregor, wingers Tom Walsh and Nathan Shaw, and strikers Shane Sutherland, Austin Samuels and Calum MacKay.

Dodds added: “I’m hopeful we can sign more, but they have to be better than what we’ve got. We can’t just bring in players to fill in numbers or make the bench.

“Even if it is just another one, they have to be better and that will help us. We need to do our due diligence to get the right player or players in. It’s going to be tough, but we’re still looking.”

‘We need to get our heads together’

When asked whether he’s been given assurances by the board he will have funds to add to his pool, Dodds hinted towards another loan transfer being the likeliest option.

Jay Henderson scored for ICT at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

He said: “We need to get our heads together and get a plan in place to allow me to add further to the squad.

“I won’t be spending a lot of money. It might be another loan and that’s where we’re at -we’re wheeling and dealing.”

On-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay, who scored the third Inverness goal at Gayfield, limped off with 15 minutes to go on Saturday.

However, Dodds confirmed it was an impact injury and, other than bruising, he should be in the running to face Queen’s Park.

