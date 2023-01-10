Elgin City manager Gavin Price tips big future for Caley Thistle’s Lewis Nicolson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price tips big future for Caley Thistle’s Lewis Nicolson

By Paul Chalk
Lewis Nicolson celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Arbroath last season. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Lewis Nicolson celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Arbroath last season. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Elgin City manager Gavin Price insists rising star Lewis Nicolson can kick on with Caley Thistle following his successful spell at Borough Briggs.

The 18-year-old full-back was on loan at the League Two club from August until the New Year where he impressed Price, stacking up 13 appearances for the Black and Whites.

On Saturday, he headed home ICT’s final goal in their 4-1 Championship rout at Arbroath as the Highlanders draft in reinforcements amid their ongoing injury crisis.

Lewis Nicolson heads home his goal against Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Elgin were keen to keep Nicolson

Price didn’t want to let Nicolson leave, but hopes the smooth transition will lead to future loan moves which again work for all parties.

He said: “Lewis did very well at Elgin. He’s a big, strong left-back, who has a big career ahead of him if he applies himself well.

“I am sure he will because he’s a good lad. We will wait and see what happens with that.

“Inverness have obviously have had plenty of injuries over the past two or three months and they needed him back early.

“We didn’t want to stand in the way of that because, in the future, we’d like to take Inverness players on loan and maintain that relationship.”

Lewis Nicolson in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie

Cruickshank stepping up the levels

Last week, Nairn County boss, and Price’s former Borough Briggs’ assistant, Steven Mackay took young forward Aidan Cruickshank on loan until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old spent the first half of this season at Strathspey Thistle, but a switch on to Nairn was deemed the right next move for the young gun.

Price said: “Aidan is still a young boy and he needs to learn the game. He’s certainly got ability and has got a good physical stature about him, which can be useful.

Elgin City forward Aidan Cruickshank will play for Nairn County in the second half of the season. Image: Nairn County FC

“He has had a good half-season at Strathspey Thistle where he has developed.

“We felt he now needed to go up to a slightly higher standard of team to challenge him a wee bit more to learn a bit more about the game.

“We have talked to him about what he needs to improve on.

“Steven Mackay has got a similar view to myself about that in relation to Aidan and I know Steven is someone who will help Aidan progress further in the second half of the season.”

Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie

Forging relationships with Nairn

Mackay has said he wants to bolster links between Nairn and Elgin in terms of player moves such as this.

And Price is open to that suggestion. He added: “I like Steven’s manner as a manager and coach. I know he will develop players really well. We will keep in contact about players’ progress.

“It’s not solely Nairn County who we will work with in that regard, but there is a relationship is a strong one already.”

