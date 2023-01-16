Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine boosted by matching free-scoring leaders Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine boosted by matching free-scoring leaders Queen’s Park

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 8:14 am
Caley Thistle centre half will be aiming for a second successive clean sheet against Queen's Park, this time in the Scottish Cup. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle centre half will be aiming for a second successive clean sheet against Queen's Park, this time in the Scottish Cup. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Danny Devine believes shutting out Queen’s Park is the latest example of Caley Thistle’s season going in the right direction.

The defender made two top-class blocks against the Championship leaders at the weekend as ICT held Owen Coyle’s high-fliers to a 0-0 draw in an entertaining Caledonian Stadium tussle.

It means Inverness stay sixth in the table with 15 games to go, they trail the Spiders by 10 points and are three points behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle.

Queen’s Park’s 44 league goals make them the highest scorers in the division and they are back in Inverness this weekend for the fourth-round of the Scottish Cup.

The draw for the hosts followed 6-1 and 4-1 wins against Cove Rangers and Arbroath, which ended a winless run in the league stretching back eight matches.

The visitors were 6-0 winners at Cove last week and made nine changes for their 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat against Raith Rovers in midweek.

Inverness put ‘bodies on the line’

Experienced centre-half Devine explained determined efforts all round helped the Highlanders keep their confident opponents out.

He said: “We would obviously have liked all three points, but you can see they are a good side. However, we matched them all over the park.

“Both teams had chances and it could have gone either way, but if you look at where we’ve come from the in the last couple of weeks, this was a strong, battling performance. We move on to this weekend.

“They had chances and it took a good bit of defending to keep them out.

“We put our bodies on the line – that’s what we do. We want to show the fans we’re all in this together.

‘We pride ourselves on clean sheets’

“We’re desperate to pick up wins and it was a battling performance.

“We’re always delighted with clean sheets. That’s what you want a defender – we pride ourselves on clean sheets.

“If we can do that, it gives the team a good chance of winning games.

“Queen’s Park are a threat going forwards but, as a team, the boys defended very well on Saturday.”

ICT defender Danny Devine scoring recently in the 6-1 out of Cove Rangers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Chances arriving as confidence rises

The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, who is one of the survivors of Caley Thistle’s stunning 2015 Scottish Cup triumph, felt they had the potential to put the Spiders away had they just found an opener.

He said: “We scored 10 goals in our previous two games and then, on Saturday, we created a good number of chances. A couple of weeks ago, we were not getting those chances.

“Unfortunately, the boys didn’t manage to put them away at the weekend, but hopefully we will be back to scoring goals on Saturday.

“If one of those chances goes in, we could have gone on to win the game by more than a goal, but at 0-0 going into the latter stages, it can become a wee but nervy.

“Queen’s Park had a couple of chances as well. They are a good side, with plenty of movement from their forward players, but we stuck to our task very well.”

Danny Devine, front, with Aaron Doran after lifting the Scottish Cup by beating Falkirk in the 2015 final at Hampden.

No reason to be fearful in cup clash

Devine, who has also starred for Partick Thistle and Dunfermline Athletic, insists after going toe-to-toe with the current front-runners, they have the belief they can beat them and progress in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

He added: “We’ll be confident, especially at home when they’re coming back here.

“There is no fear at our end and it’s about us doing our jobs and going one better next week. If we can get the goal, it could change the game for us and we can really push on.

“We’d love another run in the Scottish Cup, but we’ll look at it one game at a time. We will rest up and see how we go.”

After this weekend, Caley Thistle return to league action on January 28 when they travel to Raith Rovers, who are just one place and one point below them in the division.

