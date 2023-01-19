Pitch inspection called ahead of Caley Thistle v Queen’s Park tie in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pitch inspection called ahead of Caley Thistle v Queen’s Park tie in Scottish Cup

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 19, 2023, 4:44 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 5:14 pm
Queen's Park's Josh McPake (left) and ICT's Lewis Hyde during last week's 0-0 league tussle. Image: SNS
Queen's Park's Josh McPake (left) and ICT's Lewis Hyde during last week's 0-0 league tussle. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Queen’s Park is subject to a Friday lunchtime pitch inspection.

The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is due to host the Championship rivals on Saturday just one week after they drew 0-0 on league business.

Snow remains in the Highland capital and ICT confirmed on Thursday afternoon that a pitch inspection has been called for noon on Friday.

Caley Thistle, the 2015 cup-winners, have yet to beat Owen Coyle’s league leaders this season, with two home draws and a 2-1 loss at Ochilview, which is Queen’s temporary home until they move into Lesser Hampden this year.

Both clubs served up an entertaining match last weekend and fans will hope the game can beat the weather, with a place in Sunday’s fifth-round draw the prize on offer.

