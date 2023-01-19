Pitch inspection called ahead of Caley Thistle v Queen’s Park tie in Scottish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Queen’s Park is subject to a Friday lunchtime pitch inspection.

The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is due to host the Championship rivals on Saturday just one week after they drew 0-0 on league business.

Snow remains in the Highland capital and ICT confirmed on Thursday afternoon that a pitch inspection has been called for noon on Friday.

Caley Thistle, the 2015 cup-winners, have yet to beat Owen Coyle’s league leaders this season, with two home draws and a 2-1 loss at Ochilview, which is Queen’s temporary home until they move into Lesser Hampden this year.

Both clubs served up an entertaining match last weekend and fans will hope the game can beat the weather, with a place in Sunday’s fifth-round draw the prize on offer.