Caley Thistle’s David Carson targets wider gap over visitors Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s David Carson targets wider gap over visitors Morton

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 4, 2023, 11:50 am
David Carson in the thick of the action for Caley Thistle against Dundee. Image: SNS Group
David Carson in the thick of the action for Caley Thistle against Dundee. Image: SNS Group

David Carson is urging Caley Thistle to open up a four-point gap against opponents Morton – before hunting down their Championship promotion rivals.

The versatile right-back is keen to help the Highland side extend their unbeaten league run to five fixtures, with a home win on Saturday having the incentive of widening the advantage over their nearest chasers.

Inverness are fifth in the division and sit just two points away from Partick Thistle, who take on Cove Rangers at Firhill.

Experienced Carson, who can switch to midfield when required, is determined to see off Morton and keep looking up.

He said: “It should be an interesting game. It’s massive for us in terms of trying to create a gap over Morton.

“We’re looking forward to it. We’ve been working hard on things which will hopefully help us get to get three points to continue our positive run in the league.

“We go into every game looking to take maximum points. But, when you look at the table, we know a win would allow us to open a gap over Morton.

“They have a game in hand, but if we beat them on Saturday then they can’t catch us with that game.”

Confidence rises with every victory

Carson, 27, is boosted by the return of team-mates Scott Allardice and Cammy Harper from injury last week, with more injured stars closing in on a return.

And he reckons the players have belief in their ability as they seek to build up momentum further.

He said: “You’re always confident as players, as a group.

“With more players coming back, we will hopefully go from strength to strength.

“All we can do is look forward to Morton and hopefully pick up three points, which will keep confidence high.

David Carson challenges Queen’s Park’s Josh McPake. Inage: SNS Group

“That will hopefully help take us through to the end of the season and we will be right up there.

“To get another win would give us even more confidence.

“Building up our unbeaten run is something we want to do. We’ve started the year well and, with the way we’ll be set up on Saturday, all the boys are keen to keep the run going.”

Healthy competition within squad

On-loan St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson and former Manchester United and Burnley midfielder Ben Woods were the transfer window recruits secured by boss Billy Dodds.

Carson, now in his fourth season with Inverness, feels the returning players will provide healthy competition, meaning no one can effort to let their own standards slip on matchdays.

Midfielder Ben Woods was a January signing for Inverness. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

He added: “We’ve probably been waiting for this time of the season when we get some of our players coming back from injury.

“Although we’ve not brought in a vast amount of players, we’re getting more players returning, many who have not been available for the majority of the season.

“You can almost look at them as being new signings at this point in the season.

“We will be stronger with more personnel available to us. Everybody has to be ready to take their chance on the day because we have a bigger and stronger squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Only wins will do now, says Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
On-loan Hearts forward Euan Henderson was a livewire for Queen's Park against Inverness on Tuesday, but he shouldn't have been playing. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle handed Scottish Cup reprieve after Queen's Park are kicked out for fielding…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle on the up as star men make return from injuries, says boss…
Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay, with five goals from his last five games, will e a key figure against Morton on Saturday. Images: SNS Group
ANALYSIS: Full focus on Morton as Caley Thistle target play-off push in Championship
Jay Henderson takes on Queen's Park's Tommy Robson. Images: SNS Group
Jay Henderson urges Caley Thistle to turn up heat on promotion rivals
On-loan Hearts forward Euan Henderson was a livewire for Queen's Park against Inverness on Tuesday, but he shouldn't have been playing. Images: SNS Group
Friday is decision time as Caley Thistle await Scottish Cup verdict on Queen's Park…
Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle urges his side on against ICT. Image: SNS Group
Queen's Park locked in SFA talks as Caley Thistle await Scottish Cup outcome over…
Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of anti-social behaviour
Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
The A87 is closed in both directions at Sconser. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
Wild boar. Image: Stock.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands
Emma Roddick MSP is fighting for the rights of victims of crime in the pre-trial period. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
Gordon McConachie and family are heading to the breed event in Oban next weekend with two bulls. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies
SCHEME: Foresight Sustainable Forestry aims to use 348 acres of farmland for the Burn of Bellyhack woodland creation.
Community's outrage over tree-planting on farmland
Kirk Street in Peterhead was cordoned off in the early hours of this morning following reports of a fire and a gas leak at a local business. Image: Google Street Maps.
Peterhead residents evacuated as firefighters deal with gas leak
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
A Scottish Ambulance Service air ambulance. Photo by Shutterstock.
Man airlifted to hospital after falling on Thurso beach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented