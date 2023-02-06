Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness need a greater sense of urgency

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I haven’t been so cold at a football match for a while, and it couldn’t have been easy for the players either, with a stiff breeze blowing across the pitch at Caledonian Stadium.

It wasn’t a great game with quality in short supply and I felt that a point apiece was about right at the end.

Inverness were poor in what was a disappointing first half.

A poor pass by Zak Delaney let in Calvin Miller for the opening goal and Inverness were really struggling to trouble the Morton goal.

The home fans, myself included, were getting really frustrated.

Changes were needed at the break and Billy Dodds made them.

A change of personnel and formation made the difference and all of a sudden Inverness were taking the game to the visitors.

The pressure was starting to tell on the men from Greenock and when Brian Schwake couldn’t hold the ball, Billy McKay was there to poke it home.

⚽ The goals from yesterday's 2-2 draw against Morton at the Caledonian Stadium pic.twitter.com/1pDDyYDBTm — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 5, 2023

I hoped that Inverness would now push on looking for another but was really disappointed that Morton quickly regained the initiative and eventually the lead through Robbie Muirhead.

It was only once they went behind again that Caley Thistle took the game to Morton and it had speedy consequences when Ethan Cairns scored just a minute after coming off the bench.

In the closing stages there were some nervous moments with a winner looking more likely for the away team.

Why did Inverness need to go behind before really taking the game by the scruff of the neck?

It was a strange match, that was always interesting because it was so close, but I was glad to get home to thaw out while watching the Calcutta Cup.