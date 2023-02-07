Caley Thistle determined to make most of second chance in Scottish Cup at top-table Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle determined to make most of second chance in Scottish Cup at top-table Livingston

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 7, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 12:19 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is grateful to have a second bite in the Scottish Cup after Queen’s Park were kicked out of the competition.

The Spiders, who are the Championship leaders, won 2-0 in Inverness last Tuesday to make their way into the fifth-round of the cup and earn an away tie against Premiership Livingston this weekend.

However, on Friday, Queen’s were punished for fielding an ineligible player in their win and the Scottish FA reinstated Caley Thistle for the fifth-round Tony Macaroni Arena clash on Saturday.

The issue for the Glasgow club was they played on-loan Hearts forward Euan Henderson in last week’s tie, which came 10 days after the original game was postponed due to a snow-bound Caledonian Stadium pitch.

Henderson was not signed in time for the first scheduled match and, according to competition rule 12.5, they broke the rules, which led to ICT being reinstated.

‘Let’s take shot’ at Livingston – Dodds

Dodds – whose side came from behind to draw 2-2 with Morton in the league at the weekend – admits it was not the way he wanted to progress in the cup, but he’s urging his players to put on a show against a Livi side who are fourth in the Premiership.

He said: “It’s a huge boost both financially, and to get another crack at it.

“We looked as if we were out of the competition, but their wee striker (Euan Henderson) had two one-on-ones last week, so he had a big part in the game.

“I’m just looking at us… was I wanting to get through the cup-tie that way? Absolutely not.

“But I’m thrilled to get a shot at Livingston. Let’s take it, while it’s been made available to us.

“It’s a chance that I didn’t think we would get, but it’s a chance my players and I are going to relish.”

Livingston manager David Martindale. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

ICT seek repeat win in West Lothian

Cheap goals conceded and a flat first half were the low points as ICT toiled before striking back twice to share four weekend goals with Dougie Imrie’s Morton.

And Dodds knows Caley Thistle must raise the levels as they seek to repeat the feat of winning in West Lothian, as they did in the group stages of the League Cup last July.

He added: “We will have to play better than we did in the first half against Morton.

“We must do the things we are good at. When we do, as we saw at the start of the season, we can give anybody a game.

“Livingston are in a slightly better place – because it was the start of the season (when the sides met in the League Cup), maybe they were a bit rusty at the time.

“(Manager) David Martindale has done his usual. He has found a formula to get them going and they’re flying high in the league.

“We are going to have to be better than we were on Saturday, because they (Livi) are better than they were when we played them earlier in the season.”

