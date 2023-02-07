Caley Thistle score Championship award double, as player of the month Billy Mckay points to festive turning point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Mckay puts his scorching scoring start to the year down to getting a rare chance to recharge at Christmas.

The Caley Thistle striker netted the SPFL Championship player of the month prize, which was part of a double success with Billy Dodds winning the manager award for the opening month of 2023.

Former Northern Ireland international Mckay scored five goals last month, including a treble in a rousing 6-1 league rout of Cove Rangers.

That was the start of a five-game unbeaten league run for Inverness, which has placed them on the cusp of the play-off positions after three successive draws.

The mood is in stark contrast to December when a 5-1 hammering at Partick Thistle two nights before Christmas took a winless league run to beyond two months.

New focus going into the new year pays off for Mckay

Englishman Mckay was glad to escape the pain of poor form for a very short festive break, but feels it done him the world of good.

He said: “In the first half of the season I’d have liked to have chipped in with more goals.

“I had my first Christmas at home in 11 years and that was a good little refresh – it gave me a good boost to come back and kick on.

“We managed to get three days off, off the back of not a great result, but the lads came back from that in a good shape and determined frame of mind. It has shown on the pitch.”

Mckay pointed to his creative team-mates for helping him reach 12 goals overall for the season.

He said: “They are individual awards, but I know myself – especially being a striker – that you can’t earn these awards without your team-mates.

“It shows the team is doing a lot better.

“After the Christmas break, we knew we needed to give a reaction and we’ve done that.

“We’re five unbeaten now in the league – we just need to turn these draws into wins and we can shoot right up the table.”

Mckay hungry to add to goal tally

Mckay would like to beat his 15-goal tally from last season, but, as long as the chances are falling his way, he has the confidence to finish them off.

He added: “I don’t really like setting targets. I like to take it a game at a time.

“I always look at it that if I’m getting chances in a game, even if I’m missing a few, I’ll be enjoying it and I know the goals will come.

“It is when I maybe go a game or two without getting a chance, that’s when I start to get worried.

“At the minute, the chances are coming and that’s great – I hope the lads can keep supplying me and I’ll always back myself to get the goals.

“I’ll just try to get as many as I can between now and the end of the season, but the ultimate goal is to help the lads get as many wins as we can.”

Mckay, who is in his third spell at Inverness, has scored 92 goals, which is just nine goals shy of the record of 101 set by legendary forward Dennis Wyness.