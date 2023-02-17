Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds sounds Hamilton warning ahead of double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds sounds Hamilton warning ahead of double-header

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds insists Hamilton’s recent upturn in form shows his players must not underestimate the task at hand in two successive Championship showdowns.

John Rankin’s team are bottom of the table, three points behind Arbroath with a game in hand. However, before losing 2-0 to Hearts in the Scottish Cup last Friday, they were six games unbeaten in all competitions.

The sides meet at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday then again on Tuesday in a rearranged fixture down at New Douglas Park.

It’s the South Lanarkshire club who have the best of the head-to-heads in recent times, losing just one of their last six meetings against ICT.

‘Anything can happen’ in this league

Dodds, whose team sealed a March 10 Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock by beating Premiership Livingston 3-0 last Saturday, will have his team ready for a testing 90 minutes.

He said: “Hamilton’s record against us is good. We beat them 4-0 last season, but we’ve not had brilliant results against them.

“I know they are bottom, but this league is mental. Rangers or Celtic playing a bottom team in the Premiership, you can usually predict Rangers or Celtic will win the game, they might sneak it or will thump them. But you can’t predict that in the Championship.

“I am not saying we are top because we are seventh, but we are known as one of the better teams in the league, but nothing guarantees you that, look at Partick v Cove Rangers recently when Cove won at Firhill.

“Anything can happen. This is a toughie, but like the Morton game recently where it ended 2-2, I would do anything to get three points.”

Dodds impressed by Rankin’s Accies

Accies made Hearts work for their victory at New Douglas Park last week and Dodds says he’s seeing exactly why it’s been a largely upward curve for their visitors in recent weeks.

He said: “They’ve been doing well. I watched the Hearts game last Friday and in the first half they played a back five, then changed shape. It seemed to work for them.

“I thought Hamilton were excellent in that second half against Hearts.

Hamilton Accies manager, and former ICT star, John Rankin. Image: SNS. 

“It doesn’t surprise me, given the way John Rankin has been setting out his team and the way results have been going for them.

“This is a real tough fixture, but one we’re looking forward to.”

Inverness lost 1-0 to Accies in the league in October before a mainly youthful ICT team were beaten 2-0 at Hamilton in the SPFL Trust Trophy in December amid as injuries hit their peak.

True team effort sunk Lions – Dodds

Dodds was delighted to see wingers Jay Henderson and Daniel MacKay cause Livi headaches last weekend in a tie won with a Billy Mckay brace and a header from Sean Welsh.

However, he insists the result was earned by a high-quality collective display.

He added: “I can’t emphasise how big a performance it was from (goalkeeper) Mark Ridgers.

“He had great saves during the games, and my back four, who had been leaking goals and giving away silly ones, were brilliant to a man.

“In the midfield, Sean Welsh hitting the box and getting his first goal of the season, being solid and dominating the midfield and Nathan Shaw brought the quality between strikers and midfield. I thought, to a man, they were brilliant.

“I spoke about Billy Mckay and the way he played, but it was about the full team on Saturday.”

Inverness winger Nathan Shaw. Image: SNS.

Shaw coming out of his shell – boss

Dodds is also delighted to see Shaw, in his first season at the club, kick on and be a menace as he created two of the three goals last week.

The manager feels, now he’s found his feet after joining from National League North side AFC Fylde last July, Shaw is really making an impact on and off the park.

He said: “Some people take a wee while to settle in, but Nathan is a real good player.

“The one thing I asked him to do on Saturday was have the discipline side spot on because of their sitting midfielder Jason Holt.

“I know the type of guy he is. He is studious and took it on board and he was on it all the time. I know he is a good player, he was twisting and turning.

“I like what see. He is coming out of his shell as well. He is giving patter and stick to the boys, which I didn’t see before.

“It takes some longer than others. He is one where I thought his performance was great.”

