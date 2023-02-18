Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ‘floored’ by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds says he was left “floored” by his side’s second-half collapse to Hamilton Accies.

The Highlanders were beaten 3-0 by Accies following three goals after the interval from Hamilton’s Lucas De Bolle, Jean Pierre Thiehi and Connor Smith.

The defeat is Inverness’ first loss in the league in 2023 and leaves them sitting seventh in the Championship table.

Accies’ De Bolle and Thiehi found the back of the net from close range in the 47th and 80th minutes respectively, while Smith found himself on the scoresheet from the penalty spot three minutes before full-time.

The penalty was awarded by referee Matthew MacDermid after Scott Allardice brought down Scott Martin.

It was a disappointing afternoon for the Caley Jags, who had impressed in the opening 25 minutes with good chances falling to Allardice before Billy Mckay hit the post from four yards out.

That opening 25 minutes left Dodds especially frustrated with the second half that ensued and he admitted he saw the “life drain” out of his players after conceding the opener.

He said: “I thought we got ourselves to a stage in the game where we were chasing and then leaving ourselves open. It has floored me and it has floored them.

“I can see it happening right in front of them. Again, Accies have done us and we knew what they would do.

“I thought they were really good for 25 minutes to half an hour today and then we started forcing things, which allowed them to get a few passes moving and create a couple of openings.

“At half-time I asked them to show patience but told them not to switch off. We knew what Accies could do and we don’t have a great record against them. Lo and behold, they are slack again and give the ball away for the opener.

“I could then see the life drain out of my players in front of me.

“We’ve got to be better at home and we’ve got to handle the ball better, like we did for half an hour.

“We then started getting back into old habits and we stopped getting into areas where we could hurt them.”

Inverness mistakes proved costly says Dodds

Dodds knew at 1-0 his side needed the next goal to lift their spirits, which they had a decent chance to do but Danny Devine’s header was well-saved by Hamilton keeper Ryan Fulton.

The Inverness boss felt like it was just “going to be one of those days”.

Dodds said: “What we needed to do was give ourselves a lift when we drained ourselves and when we lose the goal to try and give us a lift. It was the only thing that was going to do it.

“But Fulton brings out a great save. When Billy (Mckay) hit the post in the first half, Barry Wilson and I said to one another, ‘Don’t tell me it is going to be one of those days again,’ because they have done it to us in the past.

“We had so much of the game against them and I am not saying kill off right away, but when you don’t kill them off, you have to show patience, don’t make mistakes on top of it – and that is what happened.

“Accies have done it to us before, and done it to us again.”