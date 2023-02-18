Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ‘floored’ by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ‘floored’ by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton

By Sophie Goodwin
February 18, 2023, 6:45 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 8:17 pm
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds says he was left “floored” by his side’s second-half collapse to Hamilton Accies.

The Highlanders were beaten 3-0 by Accies following three goals after the interval from Hamilton’s Lucas De Bolle, Jean Pierre Thiehi and Connor Smith.

The defeat is Inverness’ first loss in the league in 2023 and leaves them sitting seventh in the Championship table.

Accies’ De Bolle and Thiehi found the back of the net from close range in the 47th and 80th minutes respectively, while Smith found himself on the scoresheet from the penalty spot three minutes before full-time.

The penalty was awarded by referee Matthew MacDermid after Scott Allardice brought down Scott Martin.

It was a disappointing afternoon for the Caley Jags, who had impressed in the opening 25 minutes with good chances falling to Allardice before Billy Mckay hit the post from four yards out.

That opening 25 minutes left Dodds especially frustrated with the second half that ensued and he admitted he saw the “life drain” out of his players after conceding the opener.

Hamilton Accies’ Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.

He said: “I thought we got ourselves to a stage in the game where we were chasing and then leaving ourselves open. It has floored me and it has floored them.

“I can see it happening right in front of them. Again, Accies have done us and we knew what they would do.

“I thought they were really good for 25 minutes to half an hour today and then we started forcing things, which allowed them to get a few passes moving and create a couple of openings.

“At half-time I asked them to show patience but told them not to switch off. We knew what Accies could do and we don’t have a great record against them. Lo and behold, they are slack again and give the ball away for the opener.

“I could then see the life drain out of my players in front of me.

“We’ve got to be better at home and we’ve got to handle the ball better, like we did for half an hour.

“We then started getting back into old habits and we stopped getting into areas where we could hurt them.”

Inverness mistakes proved costly says Dodds

Dodds knew at 1-0 his side needed the next goal to lift their spirits, which they had a decent chance to do but Danny Devine’s header was well-saved by Hamilton keeper Ryan Fulton.

The Inverness boss felt like it was just “going to be one of those days”.

Dodds said: “What we needed to do was give ourselves a lift when we drained ourselves and when we lose the goal to try and give us a lift. It was the only thing that was going to do it.

“But Fulton brings out a great save. When Billy (Mckay) hit the post in the first half, Barry Wilson and I said to one another, ‘Don’t tell me it is going to be one of those days again,’ because they have done it to us in the past.

“We had so much of the game against them and I am not saying kill off right away, but when you don’t kill them off, you have to show patience, don’t make mistakes on top of it – and that is what happened.

“Accies have done it to us before, and done it to us again.”

Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as ICT's unbeaten run comes to an end

