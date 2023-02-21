Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds could not fault his players following Caley Thistle’s 2-1 defeat to Hamilton Accies – insisting a point was the least his side deserved.

Inverness suffered a second successive loss in the space of three days against Accies, who moved off the foot of the table with the triumph at New Douglas Park.

The back-to-back defeats leave Caley Jags seventh in the table, five points adrift of the promotion play-offs.

Dodds has urged Caley Thistle’s critics to stick by his side, as he remains adamant current performances will soon deliver results.

He said: “I don’t care what people think, I thought my team were brilliant.

“We created so many chances and played some unbelievable stuff. It was up there with the Livingston performance. The only difference was we had two slack moments and we never took our chances.

“I can’t ask any more of them.

“There is not much wrong. It would have been a travesty getting a draw never mind the defeat. It is the way it is going for us just now.

“We were exceptional and people won’t want to hear that but I don’t care. They have to hear the truth.

“I totally understand people are not happy we are not winning games, but there is a reason. You are not telling me we would be outside these play-offs if we had everybody fit, even a couple of long-term ones back.

“There has to be a reality check and it is only a certain few fans who are not happy. But there is good stuff happening at this club.

“Everybody things it’s terrible because we’re getting beaten, but it’s not terrible – don’t be fooled.

“We are a good team and we will pick up points between now and the end of the season.”

Inverness’ night was compounded by the late dismissal of striker Billy Mckay, who was initially booked for simulation in stoppage time, before being shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Scott Martin minutes later.

Dodds was critical of referee Colin Steven’s decision, adding: “It is a penalty. It is embarrassing for Billy he gets booked for that. For the second one, he gets the ball. He got two bookings, he didn’t deserve either and he’s off the pitch. Now we miss him for the next game.

“That summed up the night – it’s just not going for us. But I can’t be any happier with the commitment, the way we played and the gameplan.

“I am not giving the boys a hard time after that but they have to be more ruthless. We had a few switch-offs but we did a lot of work on Hamilton and I can’t believe we have lost six points from both games.”