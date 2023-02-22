Caley Thistle’s match against Partick Thistle next month moved to Friday night slot – hours after Jags claim Inverness turned down request to switch fixture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle will have a Friday night billing against Partick Thistle next month – despite turning down an initial request to switch the Championship fixture.

Partick were keen to move the date of the match, which had originally been due to be played on Saturday, March 25.

The Glasgow club wanted to avoid a clash with Scotland’s European Championship qualifier against Cyprus, which kicks off at Hampden Park at 2pm that day, in order that their fans could attend both games.

A statement from Partick this morning said Inverness had turned down the request, due to their matchday hospitality for the match having already sold out.

In a bizarre twist however, the match will now go ahead on the Friday night with a 7.45pm kick-off, after the SPFL confirmed it has been selected for live TV coverage by BBC Scotland.

Thistle’s earlier statement had said: “We approached Inverness CT late last month to request the game be moved to avoid a clash with Scotland v Cyprus on the same afternoon (2pm), as we know many Jags supporters would wish to attend or watch both matches.

“However we were informed that the hosts would be unwilling to move it due to their matchday hospitality being fully booked for this particular fixture.

“We understand Inverness CT only sell matchday hospitality for a handful of selected games.

“The irony is not lost on the club that after seven successive midweek fixtures against this opposition, we are unable to move to a Friday night (or other non Saturday slot) on the one occasion many of our fans would have welcomed that.”