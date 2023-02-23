Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid

By Andy Skinner
February 23, 2023, 10:30 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle cannot allow back-to-back defeats against Hamilton Accies to derail their Championship campaign.

Inverness suffered two defeats in the space of four days against the Lanarkshire outfit, whose haul took them off the foot of the table.

It has left the Highlanders five points adrift of the promotion play-off places, with 11 matches still to play.

The first of those comes on Saturday, when they make the trip to second-placed Dundee.

Despite the setback, Dodds insists Caley Jags still have time to force their way into the top four – but he insists they must put the wheels in motion quickly.

Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

He said: “It’s frustrating, because we want to latch on and get right in amongst it.

“We could have gone within six points of Queen’s Park, but it hasn’t gone our way.

“It’s a setback, but we need to make sure we don’t lose confidence because of those defeats.

“We’ve got to get into the mindset of doing it now.

“We’ve got to give ourselves a lift and propel ourselves up the table, and build that momentum and confidence.

“We can’t think we’ll still have seven games to go and hopefully take 15 points from them – it doesn’t work like that.

“We’ve had chances to go above that, but we haven’t taken them because it’s a pressurised time of the season.

“We’ve got to do it now.”

Caley Jags at vital stage in ‘brutal’ Championship

Dodds has already admitted his side is now in a battle to secure a play-off place, given 12 points separate them from leaders Queen’s Park.

Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS

The Caley Jags boss says the upcoming weeks are vital in ensuring his side is in the right mix come the end of the season.

He added: “This league is brutal, in a good way.

“It’s so competitive whether you’re at the bottom or at the top, and that’s where we are just now.

“We had a real opportunity to put ourselves right in the mix, and now we’re fighting to get into those play-offs.

“That’s the thing that we can achieve that is realistic.

“We have to win games to do that, otherwise we’ll be looking the other way.

“We have to take points from the next few games, because we’re good enough and we’ve seen that with some of our performances.”

Performance level will bring results

The losses to Accies followed an excellent 3-0 triumph over Premiership side Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

That set up a quarter-final tie at home to Kilmarnock next month.

Dodds remains adamant Caley Jags’ performances have not dipped since the win at Almondvale, but he insists they must ensure they are sharper in both boxes.

He added: “I don’t think I have to galvanise them too much.

“I want them to do the same on Saturday as they did against Livingston and on Tuesday night against Hamilton – but take our chances when they come.

“If we do that, we’ll be fine.

“I’m not saying to the boys that we need better, I’m just telling them to take their chances and make sure we don’t switch off defensively.

“That’s all I’m saying – keep it going, and it will come if we do that. If we drop below that level, it won’t, but we’ll be just fine if we play the way we have been.

“You just get so frustrated with what you see at that vital moment sometimes – you can’t afford to give other teams a lift.

“In terms of performance level, my team aren’t playing poorly over the last four games. We’re just not getting the rewards we deserve, and that’s frustrating because it’s a crucial time of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's match against Partick Thistle next month moved to Friday night slot -…
Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle turn down request from Partick Thistle to change date of March fixture
Deas scored for Inverness before coming off injured late on in the game (Image: SNS)
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas linked with summer move to Livingston
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
Caley Jags centre-half Danny Devine.
Danny Devine eager for Caley Thistle to gain quick revenge on Hamilton Accies
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Unpredictable Inverness strike again
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Austin Samuels glad to quash rumours by making Caley Thistle comeback against Hamilton Accies

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court
Police confirmed they attended two separate incidents of livestock worrying in Orkney.. Image: Sonja Jordan/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Orkney dog walkers urged to tread carefully as two charged following incidents of livestock…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented