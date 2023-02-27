Danny Devine hopes Caley Thistle’s luck has turned after Dundee draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Devine hopes Caley Thistle’s luck has started to turn after they grabbed a point against Dundee.

There was an element of fortune with Cameron Harper’s equaliser, which took a huge deflection off Ryan Sweeney before heading into the net.

The Caley Jags also had to weather a late storm as both Jordan McGhee and Lyall Cameron hit the bar with headers.

“It’s that wee bit of luck we haven’t been getting,” said Devine. “Going back to the last game, we were dominant and came away with a loss.

“That’s football and these things happen. It’s up to us keep pushing forward and try get the right results.

“The last two results, we know we should have won those games. But goals win games. We lost an early one here, against a strong physical team with plenty of experience.”

On the back of two consecutive defeats against Hamilton, which keeps Caley Thistle closer to the wrong end of the table than the top, there was an urgent need to address their run of form.

They have won twice in 16 games and after Devine conceded a first-half penalty, fans would have been fearing the worst again.

“It was a good battling performance, especially after losing the goal early in the first half,” added Devine. “It’s a step in the right direction after the last two results.

“It’s probably a penalty. Me and Waldo (Duffy) were trying to get back and he’s going to pull the trigger, so it’s a case of trying to get anything on it.

“It was a setback and the boys dug in well to come back. It’s a point gained and we’ll have to build on it.”